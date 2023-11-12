Great American Pure Flix releases sneak peek of 'a taste of Christmas' marathon featuring Candace Cameron Bure

Great American Pure Flix, “home to the best in family and faith entertainment,” has released a teaser of week three of its Christmas titles, “A Taste of Christmas,” starring holiday film favorites including Candace Cameron Bure.

The reel, shared exclusively with The Christian Post, gives a sneak peek of the Christmas content that will run on the platform from Nov. 13-19, all encouraging viewers to “taste the season.”

The week features titles including "A Christmas Blessing," "A Dash of Christmas," "VeggieTales: The Star of Christmas," "A Belgian Chocolate Christmas" and "Christmas in Carolina."

"This really is the most wonderful time of the year and an extra-special time for families and friends," said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media. "We are excited to begin spreading the joy of Christmas to our Great American Pure Flix members with uplifting and inspiring movies and programs in this season."

Known as the "Great American Christmas," the Christmas movie marathon began on Oct. 13 and will feature the premieres of 20 new films through Dec. 23.

Among the Christmas offerings are movies starring Bure — who also serves as chief creative officer with Great American Media — her former "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin, Jen Lilley, Karen Abercrombie, Lucas Black, Trevor Donovan, Chad Michael Murray, Cameron Arnett, Angela Lansbury, Dick Van Dyke, Trevor Donovan, Jesse Hutch, Merritt Patterson and Granger Smith.

In October, Bure announced that the event was beginning a week sooner than initially planned. She described the lineup as “the most heartwarming holiday experience on television.”

Each week, Great American Pure Flix has an overarching theme related to the Christmas season. Titles include “Getting in the Spirit,” “Celebrate Christmas Miracles,” and finally, “Celebrate Keeping Christ in Christmas.”

Films debuting during the Great American Christmas marathon include: "Santa, Maybe," "A Paris Christmas Waltz," "My Christmas Hero," "A Royal Date for Christmas," "A Christmas for the Ages," "Christmas on Windmill Way," "The Jinglebell Jubilee," "Meet Me Under the Mistletoe," "Peppermints & Postcards," "Designing Christmas with You," "12 Games of Christmas" and "A Royal Christmas Holiday."

“My Christmas Hero” debuts on Dec. 1. The movie stars Bure and Gabriel Hogan and centers on faith, freedom and the joys of the Christmas season.

“U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician, Nicole Ramsey (Bure), is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing,” the synopsis reads. “This Christmas, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much-needed healing to her own family.”

And “A Christmas Blessing,” starring Laughlin, Jesse Hutch and James Tupper, follows renowned TV star Mandy Gilmore (Loughlin), who says goodbye to her hit culinary series, 'A World of Food,' with plans to travel the globe dining in all 142 Michelin-star restaurants.

“Before jetting to Paris, Mandy stops in Milwaukee with the deed to her deceased aunt’s food pantry, Angel’s Fare, recently purchased by the adjacent business owner, Adam Carraway (Tupper). A simple transaction. Until pantry volunteer, Otto Nessen (Hutch), reminds all that Aunt Susie’s love of cooking was truly a love of feeding and inspires one more holiday feast for those who need it most. Haul out the holly! For we need a little Christmas now,” reads the film synopsis.

Bure joined Great American Pure Flix last year in an effort to help the channel create family-friendly entertainment programming.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose,” Bure said in a statement in 2022, celebrating her decision to join the media company. She added that the company “fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”