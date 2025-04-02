Home News Candace Cameron Bure celebrates after Dave Coulier reveals he's cancer-free: 'Amazing news'

Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure celebrated on social media after revealing her “Full House” co-star, Dave Coulier, is now cancer-free after battling stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news,” the 48-year-old actress wrote on social media while sharing a photo of herself with Coulier. “Let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

"Love you so much, poopoo," he replied in the comments section.

A representative for Coulier, 65, had confirmed that he was cancer-free on Monday to several outlets, including USA Today.

“I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to family, friends and fans for their continued prayers, love and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer," Coulier said, per the outlet. "I’d like to add that throughout my cancer journey, I’ve become very aware of the ingredients, chemicals and materials that are in our foods, clothing and products that are available to consumers."

"I will continue to encourage others to check in with doctors to get early screenings like breast exams, colonoscopies and prostate exams," he added.

Earlier this week, Coulier, best known as Uncle Joey in "Full House" and its spin-off "Fuller House, told Parade that he had a biopsy on a lymph node in his neck in recent weeks, and doctors were pleased with the results.

"[My wife] Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer," he told the outlet. "One of the few times in my life when 'zero' has been a great number to hear."

At the time, the actor said he was awaiting the results of an additional CAT scan, which would determine if his cancer was "in the rear-view mirror."

"I'll tell you this," Coulier added. "Today is the first day that I really feel like, 'Wow, I'm feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.' And it's today. So I get to celebrate that with you."

The sitcom actor revealed his stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma diagnosis in November 2024, revealing an upper respiratory infection that resulted in swelling of his lymph nodes, which led him to get tested and then eventually diagnosed in October 2024.

The actor’s mother, Arlen, died at 82 in 2014 from breast cancer. His sister, Sharon, 36, and niece, Shannon, 29, both also died from breast cancer. His older sister, Karen, also lives with cancer.

“I think everybody's mind goes there,” he told Parade about the possibility of death. “It's part of the reality of life. Like, ‘Wow, this is really serious’ and ‘What's the worst that could happen?’ I've seen it so often in my family.”

The actor said he and his wife started to have “what if” conversations when he was struggling with his treatment.

“After [the fifth round of] chemo, he was like, ‘I don't know if I could do this again,’” Melissa said. “He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough.”

Coulier, who starred in the Christian television series "Live+Local," previously opened up about his Catholic upbringing and sobriety journey in an interview with The Christian Post.

The actor revealed he chose to get sober in 2020 after a series of wake-up calls, though it took another year of introspection where he said he was looking at his “own spirituality and looking at my own life, to gauge how this was going to affect my life.”

"I thought, 'Am I still going to be the funny guy? ... Am I still going to be the guy who makes everybody laugh?' I thought maybe all these years I've had some liquid courage. ... Do I really need that? Is it a crutch? And what have I been missing romantically with my wife, spiritually in my life, psychologically, creatively?” he said.

"I never wanted to preach to people. I just wanted to share my story. And if someone can see a little bit of themselves in me, and I can help them that way, then that's a real plus, that's a real check in the positive column for me."