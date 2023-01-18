Candace Cameron Bure challenges followers to read entire Bible in one year: 'So encouraging'

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is challenging her social media followers to join her in reading through the Bible in one year and shared how doing so herself has been “so encouraging.”

Bure, best known for her role in the family sitcom "Full House," issued the challenge on Instagram, where she has over 5.6 million followers.

“Who’s reading and listening to the @thebiblerecap with me? If you haven’t started, it’s never too late! You’ll be so encouraged to read the entire Bible chronologically with @taraleighcobble because she’s fun and helps us see who God is in the Bible — not just ourselves,” she wrote.

In a video message, Bure said she started the plan on Jan. 1 with two friends: “I highly encourage you to check out the Bible recap, because it's changed the way I read the Bible, I love it totally is so encouraging and awesome,” she said.

However, the actress stressed that readers can begin at any time, adding: “You're never behind … you're right where God wants you to be.”

On Bure’s post, actresses Tamera Mowry, Taylor Kalupa and Danica McKellar indicated that they are taking part in the Bible Recap reading plan. In December, Emmy Award-winning actress and "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton revealed she recently finished reading the entire Bible.

The Bible Recap podcast often ranks among the most popular podcasts on mainstream charts.

“If you've ever closed your Bible and thought, "What did I just read?," this podcast is for you! In about 8 minutes a day, we’ll give you a summary and highlight reel of that day's Bible reading from our 1-year chronological plan,” reads the podcast description.

Cobble recently appeared on the debut season of "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," to discuss biblical themes with the actress, including an in-depth look at the Holy Spirit.

In recent months, Bure has opened up about how the Scriptures have been a source of comfort as she faces backlash for her views on biblical marriage.

After openly gay dancer JoJo Siwa called her the "rudest celebrity" she had met, Bure took to her Instagram story to share a Scripture she was standing on amid the media firestorm.

"The Lord is my salvation. I will trust Him and not be afraid for He alone is my strength and my defender," she declared while reading Isaiah 12:2.

"He has become my salvation," she emphasized.

In November, she came under fire for saying that her new network, Great American Family, will “keep traditional marriage at the core” for holiday projects. The statements quickly drew criticism across social media, with Hilarie Burton Morgan and Siwa accusing her of “bigotry.”



“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” Bure said in response. “I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.”

“I am a devoted Christian,” she added. “Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for all of us."