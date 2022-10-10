Great American Family unveils lineup of 18 holiday movies starting Oct. 21

The Great American Family cable network, which broadcasts family-oriented content, has announced it will release 18 original Christmas movies as part of its “Great American Christmas” event that starts Oct. 21 with all-day and all-night holiday films through the end of the year.

The new original movies will feature actors Candace Cameron Bure, Daniel Lissing, Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Merritt Patterson, Jill Wagner, and many more, said the network run by former Hallmark Channel Chief Bill Abbott.

“The expanded slate of 18 new titles represents a 50 percent increase in the network’s holiday movie offering in year two and further establishes the brand as a destination for original Christmas movies,” it added.

Candy Rock Entertainment’s inaugural “Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present,” features “Fuller House” actress Bure in her first holiday original for Great American Christmas, it revealed.

In April, Deadline reported that Bure, who once reigned as the “Hallmark Christmas movie queen,” had taken an executive role at GAC Media where she will produce and star in faith and family-friendly content.

Candy Rock Entertainment is a joint-venture between the actress and Redrock Entertainment and Bure no longer appears in any new Hallmark movies.

Here’s a list of the full lineup:

1. “Destined at Christmas”

Oct. 22, 8 p.m. ET

Shae Robins, Casey Elliott

Official description: “Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there's a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It'll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together."

2. “Catering Christmas”

Oct. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Merritt Patterson, Daniel Lissing

Official description: "A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year's annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean's nephew, Carson, 30s, a photographer with no desire to take over the family's foundation — until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly."

3. “A Royal Christmas on Ice”

Nov. 5, 8 p.m. ET

Anna Marie Dobbins, Jonathan Stoddard

Official description: "Looking to escape his royal life, a dashing prince comes to the United States to start a business in a small town in upstate New York and winds up falling for a former Olympic ice skater."

4. “Love at the Christmas Contest”

Nov. 6, 8 p.m. ET

Samantha Cope, Ross Jirgl

Official description: "For as long as she can remember, Angie's favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn't feel much like celebrating... until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town's tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn't expecting is her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too."

5. “A Merry Christmas Wish”

Nov. 12, 8 p.m. ET

Jill Wagner, Cameron Mathison

Official description: "An NYC advertising executive returns to her hometown to sell the family farm, but instead reconnects with her childhood friend and gets involved with organizing the yearly Winter Wonderland, which takes place on the property."

(6) “My Best Friend's Christmas”

Nov. 13, 8 p.m. ET

Breanne Hill, Colton Little

Official description: "When a woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship, she enlists her best friend to act as her fake boyfriend for the holidays."

7. “Christmas At Pine Valley”

Nov. 19, 8 p.m. ET

Kristina Cole, Andrew Biernat

Official description: "Natalie is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store that garners the attention of a major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie's company thinking it's a family-run business. Little does he know that Natalie's business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farm, Natalie must convince Josh that her 'family' and Christmas traditions are all real."

8. “My Favorite Christmas Tree”

Nov. 20, 8 p.m. ET

Emma Johnson, Giles Panton

Official description: "Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who's made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother's mysterious extended family, Kyla and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner – and potentially, love."

9. “Christmas at the Drive-In”

Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET

Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe

Official description: "A property lawyer works to prove that her town's drive-in theater, a local institution is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property."

10. “I'm Glad It's Christmas”

Nov. 26, 8 p.m. ET

Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, Gladys Knight

Official description: "An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship towards her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?"

11. “Candace Cameron Bure Presents: A Christmas…Present”

Nov. 27, 8 p.m. ET

Candace Cameron Bure, Marc Blucas

Official description: "Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie's widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season."

12. “Christmas on Candy Cane Lane”

Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Andrea Barber, Dan Payne

Official description: "Ivy struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the 'Christmas Maven.' This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the 'Christmas Maven' herself could appreciate."

13. “B&B Merry”

Dec 4, 8 p.m. ET

Jen Lilley, Jesse Hutch

Official description: "Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small-town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner's handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits."

14. “Big Box Christmas”

Dec 9, 8 p.m. ET

Jennifer Freeman, Garrett Watson

Official description: "Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas."

15. “A Prince for the Holidays”

Dec. 10, 8 p.m. ET

Cindy Busby, Jilon VanOver

Official description: "Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend and co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret."

16. “A Belgian Chocolate Christmas”

Dec. 11, 8 p.m. ET

Jaclyn Hales, Zane Stephens

Official description: "A photographer takes her best friend's place at a Belgian culinary school at the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity."

17. “A Brush with Christmas Romance”

Dec. 17, 8 p.m. ET

Jillian Murray, Joseph Cannata

Official description: "Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival's exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft."

18. “The Art of Christmas”

Dec. 18, 8 p.m. ET

Brigitte Kingsley, Joe Towne

Official description: "After her latest gallery exhibition literally goes up in flames, struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school to make ends meet. Through this reluctant career move she discovers her true self, a new sense of purpose and a surprising romance."