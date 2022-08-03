Candace Cameron Bure says the Lord is her defender amid public criticism

Outspoken Christian and Hollywood actress Candace Cameron Bure has been the target of criticism by others in the entertainment industry on social media in recent weeks but has responded by assuring fans that the Lord is her defender.

Artist Jojo Siwa caused a media storm last month, calling Bure the "rudest celebrity" she had met. Bure responded with kindness and forgiveness.

Last week, the husband of actress Hillary Duff, indie rocker Matthew Koma, slammed the "Fuller House" actress for recently posting a video of herself dancing to Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A" in celebration of the fourth of July.

"Yeah, the song you're playing? It's about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s—," Koma sarcastically said to Bure's patriotic celebration. "Yeah, it's not about, it's not the Fourth of July."

Both Siwa and Koma's videos have amassed over 5 million views, and Bure's name has flooded news headlines.

Following Koma's viral video, Bure took to her Instagram story to share a scripture she is standing on amid the media firestorm.

"The Lord is my salvation. I will trust Him and not be afraid for He alone is my strength and my defender," she declared while reading Isaiah 12:2.

"He has become my salvation," she emphasized.

The negative comments caught Bure's attention, so she reached out to the young star Siwa, who recently became an outspoken lesbian. Bure shared the exchange via an Instagram video last week and said she asked why Siwa felt that Bure was the "rudest celebrity."

Siwa reportedly explained that when she was 11 years old, she met Bure on a red carpet and asked for a photo, to which Bure reportedly responded, "not right now." However, the actress allegedly proceeded to take pictures with others. That moment stuck with Siwa.

Bure said she apologized.

"JoJo, I'm so sorry," she recalled. "Please know, especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way."

The California native is no stranger to having difficult conversations.

Bure was the sole conservative Christian voice on ABC's "The View" for two seasons before leaving the show in 2016. While there, she constantly defended her beliefs and worldview. Her time on the daytime talk show inspired her book, Kind Is the New Classy: The Power of Living Graciously.

"It starts with you, and you have a choice to be positive, to be kind, to be respectful no matter what people you encounter," Bure said in a past interview on "Fox & Friends.

"Kindness is not weakness, only if you allow it to be. There was nothing weak about me at the table when I sat at 'The View.' I was strong and always kind," she maintained.