Candace Cameron Bure prays for USA, celebrates July 4th while others in Hollywood boycott

While some in Hollywood announced they were "canceling" Independence Day, actress Candace Cameron Bure took to social media in full patriotic pride to reveal she prays over the United States.

The “Full House" and “Fuller House" star dressed in a “God Bless America” shirt and sported a patriotic belt, light-up necklace and headpiece in a July 4 Instagram post celebrating the day.

“God Bless America,” she captioned the photoof herself and her dog.

“Happy 4th of July,” she continued. “Independence Day!! I’m so grateful to live in the USA and I continue to pray God’s protection over our nation.”

The outspoken Christian added Psalm‬ ‭33:12‬, which says, “Godliness makes a nation great, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”

She added, “What joy for the nation whose God is the Lord.”

The actress shared a video of herself celebrating the day and wishing her almost 6 million Instagram followers a “Happy 4th of July.” The mom of three also attended a Fourth of July parade, as shown in her Instagram stories.

The celebration of the day was not shared by some of Bure's Hollywood peers. The holiday was protested this year by some who were upset by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturnRoe v. Wade, which for the past 50 years established a nationwide constitutional right to abortion.

Reality star Kim Kardashian posted on social media that she was boycotting the patriotic holiday.

“4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, women,” read her post online, which she reshared from another user.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, and mega-star singer and actress Bette Midler also reshared those words.

Pop star Katy Perry, who was raised as a pastor's kid, also took a shot at the overturning of Roe v. Wade by quoting her famous song, “Firework.”

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh,” she tweeted.

Even Bure's co-star on "Full House," and longtime close friend Jodie Sweetin was spotted in California attending a “F*** the Fourth” protest on Monday.

A 2022 Gallup poll found that only 38% of adults in the U.S. say they are “extremely proud” to be American. That percentage is the lowest recorded since the analytics and advisory company began asking the question in 2001.

In her celebration post of the fourth of July, Bure reshared a post by Jonathan Pokluda, lead pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church, that was addressed to Gen Z and their unwillingness to celebrate America's independence.

“Dear Gen Z, Don’t resent your country. It is ok to celebrate her independence. America is not perfect, but this is an incredible place to live. Your gratitude for the freedom you have here is not an endorsement of all past mistakes,” the post began. Pokluda addressed the many freedoms Americans enjoy and how a negative mindset is leading to “the death of patriotism.”

Bure captioned her repost adding, “If your parents are immigrants you'll probably have a better understanding of why this country is so great.”

A viral video of a 100-year-old veteran shows that some of America’s patriots share Pokluda and Bure’s view on America's freedom.

Along with some choice words, the veteran said, "This is not the country we fought for" as he suggested that people today should be grateful for the beauty and opportunity offered in the U.S.