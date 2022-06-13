Candace Cameron Bure 'sad at the state of the world,' issues challenge to fans

Actress Candace Cameron Bure was filled with emotion last week when she urged her fans to help push back against the current “state of the world.”

“Do you ever scroll through Instagram and just get sad at the state of the world? That’s me right now," the “Fuller House” alum said in an Instagram video to her 5.5 million followers.

Bure, overcome with emotion, put her hands over her eyes and screeched to express her frustration.

She then proposed a "gratitude challenge," encouraging her fans to live a life of gratitude.

“I’m going to think of the things that I am grateful for,” Bure reflected.

The professing Christian testified, “I am grateful for God, Lord Jesus Christ, who’s in control of all of it.”

“I’m grateful that He’s already given all of us and me the ability to be justified before Him and be sanctified throughout the process of my life and that He redeems it all at the end," she said.

The actress clenched her face with her hands and said she always turns to gratitude in times of distress.

The author of Kind Is the New Classy took to social media a few weeks ago to share her heartbreak over the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“With the tragedy and the loss of those 21 people that is so hard, and as a mother I grieve and I just want to grieve with the people of Uvalde and the families,” Bure said with tears in her eyes.

In another Instagram story, the actress revealed that her home was under attack from the "enemy."

The actress said she and her family were targeted by the spirit of the devil after days of family members, including herself, being "irritable" towards each other.

"It's been cranky in my house for the last few days to the point that it's weird,” Bure revealed. “Like my house is usually really peaceful and happy. Everyone's been irritable, including me, and everyone is just like at each other. It's been like three days now."

"It finally hit me,” she continued. “I'm like, 'Oh, there's a spirit of irritability, there's a spirit of crankiness, there's a spirit of confusion. Oh, the enemy's attacking!"

"I think so easily, we forget and we want to just blame one another when things go wrong. And we forget that there's a very real and powerful enemy at work every single day of our lives,” the “Fuller House” star noted.

"That enemy is the devil,” Bure clarified. “He's real and he's at work, but the devil has no control or authority in my home.”

The mother of three made a declaration of faith.

"Jesus has all authority, all power in my home, and reigns in my home!" she said.

"I call upon the Holy Spirit. I pray out any evil spirits that are in here,” Bure continued. “And I put on my worship music, it's just filling my home. So my home is filled with Scripture and God's Word, God's power, God's truth, and I just keep reminding myself of that.”

She advised others to keep their spiritual eyes open.

Bure recently took an executive role at GAC Media, where she will produce and star in faith and family-friendly content. In this role, the actress can create and develop her own content.