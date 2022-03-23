Candace Cameron Bures cries her 'eyes out' witnessing daughter Natasha's baptism

“Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure said she was "overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace" and cried her "eyes out" witnessing the baptism of her daughter, Natasha Bure.

The younger Bure celebrated the occasion on Instagram Sunday with a video clip showing Dudley Rutherford, pastor of Shepherd Church in Southern California, baptizing her in a ministry pool.

“God is GOOD! " she captioned the video. "Today was a special day. ... Livin for the Lord!!"

Among the thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on the post was a message from the 23-year-old's celebrity mother.

"I am still crying my eyes out," Bure wrote along with emojis showing her expression. "Praise the Lord. This mama is overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace. I love you, baby."

The popular Hallmark actress also shared the video on her social media page. She told her millions of followers how she felt watching her daughter partake in the Christian ordinance.

"My heart is overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace. Congratulations @natashabure!!!!" Bure wrote.

The "Finding Normal" actress thanked Rutherford and Shepherd Church, adding: "As a mama, there's nothing that tops this day. Nothing!! My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world."

The actress concluded her post quoting Matthew 28:19-20, which reads: "'Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you."

Rutherford took to the comment section of Bure’s post to celebrate her parenting.

"It was a blessed and sacred day and joy abounds in the name and grace of JESUS! ... It is NOT easy, in today's culture, raising children who truly love the Lord," the pastor wrote. "But by your example and love for the Lord you and Val have raised 3 amazing children!!!!"

An actress in her own right, Natasha Bure recently starred alongside her mother in "Aurora Tegarden: Haunted by Murder" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She's also an author, singer and influencer who is vocal about her life and faith journey.

“I try to give as much as I can [to others] because I was blessed with awesome role models when I grew up like my mom and other mentors in my life and I know that not everybody is super lucky in their life to get some really awesome people. So I just hope that there's more of that in the world,” she told CP in a past interview.

"Every day, it's a battle within yourself of finding your identity in something," the actress continued. "For me, I want to find my identity in Christ. At the end of the day, I think there are so many times in my life where you get exposed to certain things, or you kind of get used to a certain lifestyle and it's really easy to get off track, but at the end of the day, when you think about what's important to you, you really need to ground yourself in that.”