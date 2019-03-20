Natasha Bure follows famous mom's footsteps; talks family, acting and sharing Jesus with others

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Singer, author, and popular YouTuber, Natasha Bure, daughter of “Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure, shared why she’s following in her mom's footsteps, both in acting and her Christian example for this generation.

Bure is one of the supporting actors of the new film, “Faith, Hope & Love,” released March 17. The film is a romantic comedy about Faith (Peta Murgatroyd) and Jimmy (Robert Krantz), “two lost souls who have each suffered deep losses and have their guards up, as a result. When they enter a dance contest, their lives connect, and they begin to discover new perspectives on life, love, and faith,” the film’s synopsis describes. Bure plays Jimmy’s teenage daughter who encourages her father in a difficult season of his life.

Also joining the successful 20-year-old on screen is Ed Asner, Michael Richards ("Seinfeld"), Corbin Bernsen ("Psych"), and M Emmet Walsh ("Blade Runner")

Below is an edited transcript between The Christian Post and Bure where she shares how she navigates through some of the themes explored in her new film, as well as what she does to share her faith with others while being a young role model.

Christian Post: In “Faith, Hope, & Love” you play the role of a supportive daughter, what advice do you have for kids whose families go through similar difficulties?

Bure: Family is everything. Stick by your family and support them through the tough times, and the great times. I've definitely experienced ups and downs in my family and it's always so important to put in the effort and have a positive outlook.

CP: We really enjoyed the dialogue between the main characters in the film and how Jimmy was a great Christian witness to Faith. How would you advise people to share their faith with others who may not have the same beliefs?

Bure: I think it's different for everyone, but personally for me its through actions. I would hope that my actions reflect my faith and that people would see a light in me. For others, it could be through deep conversations or bringing someone to church or youth group.

CP: You come from a family of entertainers, are you hoping to chart your own path in entertainment? What field or fields do you feel passionate about and why?

Bure: Absolutely. I've always had a huge passion for entertaining, whether if it's through music and song, or through acting and theater. I love it all so I'm just trying to put myself out there and work as hard as I can. Its a really great way for me to express my creativity and emotions, and I think that's why I connect to it so much.

CP: What are some of your spiritual disciplines as a young woman in God?

Bure: I try to be the person that God made me to be. It's not always simple and easy. It takes a lot of work, but its something I do strive to achieve every day, especially now more than ever, as I now have a bunch of eyeballs on me.

CP: You continue to be a role model for many young girls, how do you safeguard yourself in a world where, like in the film, things don't always work out?

Bure: Feeling confident in who you are as a person and standing your ground on what you believe can be a really huge thing. I also think surrounding yourself with people who are constantly encouraging you and pushing you to be the best version of yourself is equally as important.

CP: Why did you want to be a part of the film about faith and dancing?

Bure: I was eager to join this film because of how awesome the message is behind the film. There are so many uplifting moments and fun scenes that were so great to be a part of. I didn't dance in the film but watching Peta and Robert dance was pretty cool!

CP: What theme in the film were you impacted by the most?

Bure: All of them honestly. I think faith obviously is huge, but also hope. It can be really tough to have any sort of hope when things are not going your way. But when you're able to have hope and have that ounce of positivity, it can go a long way. It's something I have to remind myself of all the time.

CP: What else do you have coming down the road?

Bure: I’m working on some upcoming music and lots more acting to come!

Faith, Hope & Love is in theaters now. For more information visit www.fhlmovie.com. To stay in touch with Bure follow her on social media.