Candace Cameron Bure says it's ‘not too much’ to ask that her adult kids date people who love Jesus

Hollywood actress Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed that she has one specific desire concerning the people her children date, and it's that they love Jesus.

The "Fuller House" star told Us Weekly that she has asked her three adult children, Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, all of whom are actively dating, to bring home someone who's Christian.

"When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus," Bure shared in her video interview.

"That’s all I really want," she added. "Is that too much to ask for? ... It’s not too much."

The 45-year-old actress is known for being outspoken about her Christian beliefs and often uses her public appearances to share her faith. During her stint as co-host on ABC’s "The View" in 2015 and 2016, Bure often made headlines for sharing her Christian perspective on social issues.

In August 2020, Bure told The Christian Post that she shares her relationship with God every chance she gets because she has found that so many people are in search of the hope she has found in Jesus.

"My relationship with God is my guiding light. I'm a Christian and I love the Lord with all my heart,” she told CP. "I don't leave that at the doorstep when I work or if I'm on my social media; it is who I am. I love being able to use that platform of social media to share Scripture and hope that God gives each and every one of us because He loves us all so much.”

Bure continued: "I've just found that during this time, people are searching and wanting. And I feel incredibly blessed and humbled that people have found my social media as a form of hope and inspiration, knowing that they can come there and listen to God's Word. I just love it because God and His Word is the truth in my life, and I want to share that with everyone. I think it's the only source of real hope.”

Bure revealed that she wants her children to be with people who share in that same hope. The star of Hallmark Christmas movies said she is even open to the idea of setting her kids up with a date if she knows the other person's background.

"If you know they’re from a good family and you know they might get along, we’ll do [that] for sure," she said.

Bure's eldest son, Lev, was briefly engaged in November 2020, but she later revealed that the wedding was off by April. The reason for the breakup was not disclosed.

The actress has been married to retired NHL player Valeri Bure since 1996. She recently credited the longevity of their union to her "spicy" sex life.

When the former “Full House” actress was asked for marital advice regarding physical intimacy for couples who've been married for a long time, she replied: "I think it's important. You've got to keep it up."

"The longer you're married, it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," Bure, who will celebrate her wedding anniversary on June 22, told Daily Blast Live. "I love that. My husband and I do. That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage."

The California native likewise admitted that she talks to her children about sex even if it makes them uncomfortable because of the years of shame she felt around the topic of sex.

“I probably annoy my kids. Again, because I have talked about sex with them their whole lives,” she noted. “I just make it a part of everyday conversation.”