Candace Cameron Bure credits 'spicy' sex life for maintaining strong marriage ahead of 25th anniversary

Actress Candace Cameron Bure credited her "spicy" sex life for being among the reasons she and her husband, Val Bure, will soon celebrate 25 years of marriage.

When the “Fuller House” star was asked for marital advice regarding physical intimacy for couples who've been married for a long time, she replied, "I think it's important. You've got to keep it up."

"The longer you're married, it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," Cameron Bure, who will celebrate her wedding anniversary in June, told Daily Blast Live. "I love that. My husband and I do."

"That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage," she added.

Cameron Bure advised that couples "just do something unexpected" whenever they find themselves struggling with intimacy.

She added, "Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay. He'll be like 'woah.' You'll surprise him!"

In a previous interview on the “Confessions of a Crappy Christian Podcast” hosted by Blake Guichet, Cameron Bure spoke about the importance of sex in marriage. While on the podcast, she addressed a controversial photo she posted on Instagram last year that showed her husband groping her breast.

On the podcast, Bure described the photo taken of her and her husband as “super funny and cute.” She was upset that some of her followers blasted it as being “inappropriate," especially since she posted it "as a Christian.” Many suggested she “should be more modest.”

“This is something to be celebrated as a Christian,” Bure told Guichet in response to the backlash. “Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage.”

“I hate when Christians are like, ‘No! You have to pretend like you’ve never had sex’ and ‘We only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children,’” she added.

Candace Cameron Bure said at the time that she believes Christians should celebrate sex in marriage instead of shying away from discussing the topic.

She and her husband wed when she was 20 years old. She's now 45, and they have three children together: Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

“So sometimes there’s [something] askew about sex that — within the Christian community — that I get really sad about,” she continued. “Because if we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage, and it’s not to be shameful.”

Cameron Bure added that sex education is often shamed in the Christian community and said her parents never discussed sex with her. The actress said she learned bits about the topic from her sister but added that when she married, “I didn’t know anything about sex.”

Bure said she unapologetically speaks of her sex life because of how much she struggled with her sexual identity as a young bride.

“I lived in such a fear of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not supposed to be a sexual person because I have to save myself. God is going to think negatively of me if I’m having sex ...” she shared on the podcast.

Even after she wed, she said having sex was difficult because she was plagued with feelings of guilt. “It’s very difficult to flip that switch.”

Bure likewise admitted that she talks to her children about sex even if it makes them uncomfortable. “I probably annoy my kids. Again, because I have talked about sex with them their whole lives,” she revealed. “I just make it a part of everyday conversation.”