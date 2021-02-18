Candace Cameron Bure's 'One Step Closer' Bible becomes bestseller on Amazon Candace Cameron Bure's 'One Step Closer' Bible becomes bestseller on Amazon

Hollywood actress and devout Christian Candace Cameron Bure celebrated the success of her recent Bible release, which has now become a bestseller and sold out on Amazon.

Bure took to social media to celebrate.

“Wow!!! My new One Step Closer Bible is #1 in Christian Faith books on Amazon right now!!” she gushed on Instagram Wednesday.

“I’m freaking out excited that so many of you want to read God’s word, dig deeper and know His truth. God’s word will never return void. Isaiah 55:11 Go God!!!”

Bure, 44, posted the photo proof to her social media page.

“So many people are reading the word of God and that just excites my heart so much,” she echoed in an Instagram story.

As of Thursday morning, One Step Closer Bible was listed as the No. 5 bestseller in the Christian faith category on Amazon.com.

The One Step Closer Bible, a collaboration between Bure and DaySpring, features all 66 books of the Bible and a HelpFinder Index, an eight-page introduction and a question-and-answer session with Bure. She also shares the importance of God’s word in her own life.

In an earlier announcement about the new Bible, Bure explained to her almost 5 million followers that the Bible comprises "letters, narratives, poetry and, of course, the historical events."

“Those are incredible,” she said.

“Each and every word is inspired,” she added. “That means breathed out by God Himself.”

The One Step Closer Bible wishes to meet the reader's questions, needs, and concerns.

This is not the “Fuller House” star’s first Bible release.

One Step Closer Bible follows a devotional Bible Bure released in 2019, special editing (In)Courage Bible, which was in the Christian Standard Bible translation. Her new release is in the New Living Translation. Bure explained why she chose that particular version this time around.

"The New Living Translation ... it's modern-day English. This stays incredibly close to the Greek and the Hebrew and all of that but using modern-day language so that's what the New Living Translation is,” she shared in a video.

"This one I specifically, with my DaySpring team, designed and created it for new believers, or people that just haven't picked up the Bible in a long time and it feels overwhelming. It feels like a foreign language to you, you don't know where to start. I made this for you,” she explained. “But if you're a seasoned Christian, meaning you've been walking in faith for a long time, this Bible still for you [too], because it's the Bible! It’s the whole Bible Old and the New Testament."

