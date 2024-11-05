Home News Candace Cameron Bure challenges followers to 'vote like Jesus'

“Full House” alum Candace Cameron Bure has encouraged her followers to “vote like Jesus” on Election Day as the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris nears the finish line.

On her Instagram stories, the 48-year-old actress — known for her outspoken Christian faith — re-shared a link to a YouTube video from a church service that offered guidance on "how to vote like Jesus."

In her post, Bure urged her fellow Christians to consider the message. "Christian … if you are undecided on whether to vote or who to vote for, please watch!!" she wrote, adding an American flag emoji. She also included a sticker reading, "please VOTE." Bure did not endorse any specific candidate or political party.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The video was posted by Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas, and features Pastor Josh Howerton, who called on Christians to engage politically. “If the church won’t disciple people, the world will,” Howerton said.

“So what's going to happen? Check this out: if godly leaders, godly pastors and godly voices all go silent or refuse to be clear on issues related to politics and government, then the only voices that are left are the godless ones. So we have to understand this, that if we don't do this, they will,” he said in his sermon.

Lakepointe Church captioned the sermon with a message aimed at mobilizing Christians to vote in line with their faith.

“Your vote is your voice, and it has the power to slow the decay of society,” the post read. “Remember, when we step up, we’re not just participating in politics; we’re making a divine impact. Jesus is Lord over all government! Let’s stand firm in our faith and make a difference.”

The church’s hashtags included: #VoteLikeJesus, #FaithInPolitics and #Election2024.

In his sermon, Howerton added that though it might feel like the church is “getting more political,” that isn’t what’s happening. Rather, “politics are getting more theological, and politics are getting more spiritual.”

“When the government moved past things like building roads, issuing driver's licenses and teaching math to things like redefining marriage, erasing gender, reframing abortion as reproductive rights, and then using the government school system to indoctrinate everybody's kids into believing those things, hey guys, the Church didn't move. Politics did,” he said.

“That's what happened. Politics moved. So when that happens, it's the job of Bible-believing churches to grab a Bible in their hand, Holy Spirit of their heart, wisdom in their head, courage in their bones.”

Bure previously shared with The Christian Post how the older she gets, the more she feels called to take on projects that align with her Christian faith and inspire the next generation.

And though she’s taken “bullets” for her beliefs, Bure later said in a podcast interview that her brother, fellow actor Kirk Cameron, kept her grounded and edified when she needed it most by telling her she is now part of the "James 1 Club."

The Scripture states that Christians are to "take joy when their faith is tested because it produces perseverance and spiritual growth and maturity."

"That James 1 Club has been really important for me because I faced some trials that I haven't faced before. I know they are still going to come. They are still there. They are waiting for me."

"I could have bailed and just said, 'You know what? I'm totally done with this,' or 'I don't want to be a public figure anymore,'" Bure added. "You have to be ready for some of those fiery darts to be thrown at you in a bigger public platform.”