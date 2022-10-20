Candace Cameron Bure launching new podcast about faith, parenting

Actress Candace Cameron Bure announced that she'll be launching a podcast next month that will feature guests speaking about marriage and parenting, as well as offer listeners inspirational content, especially around the holidays.

“I’ve been interviewed a whole lot in my 40-plus years on television,” Bure said in a statement to Variety. “I thought it was time to have in-depth conversations about things I really care about — and have lots of fun at the same time!”

The first episode of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast'' will air on Nov. 1. via Candy Rock Enterprises, a joint venture between the actress and Redrock Entertainment.

The Multi-season podcast will feature guests who tackle a variety of topics. Bure said she aims to “offer listeners guidance and inspiration for all seasons of life.” Among the topics discussed will be “parenting, marriage, personal growth, healthy living, faith and Christmas.”

The video version of season one of the podcast will be streamed on AccessMore and YouTube. It will also be streamed on several audio podcast platforms and Bure's website.

Bure also made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she had left Hallmark for the Great American Family cable network. Deadline reported that GAC Media asked Bure to curate programming for its channels GAC Family and GAC Living.

On Thursday, the network will begin airing 18 original Christmas movies as part of its “Great American Christmas” event featuring holiday films through the end of the year.

Her first Christmas movie for the network, “A Christmas… Present,” will air on Nov. 27.

In an earlier statement about the move from Hallmark to GAC, Bure said: “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

The popular TV series “Fuller House” and “Full House” starring Bure are also on GAC Family.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, even as a teenager. I knew that I loved the entertainment industry and I did love acting, but I always felt like I wanted more,” Bure told Variety. “I didn’t just want to be an actor, which is a great thing. I wanted more, so I was always positioning myself and trying to learn, as a young adult, what else I could do — the other aspects of the industry, like producing or directing. I’ve loved watching people grow. I love seeing other entrepreneurs pursue their dreams.”