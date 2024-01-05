Home Entertainment Candace Cameron Bure reveals biggest message the Lord gave her last year: 'Follow God's lead'

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, coming off a monumentally successful year both in front of and behind the camera, said the most significant lesson God taught her of late centered on "perseverance."

"It has been a big year, and there's things that I've been so excited about," Bure told CBN Digital's "Newsmakers" podcast. "There's also been hardships along the way. I mean, there always are. Every year has its ups and downs."

Listen to Bure share her story on CBN News’ "Newsmakers Podcast":

But regardless of what came her way, the "Fuller House" and Great American Family star said she felt God giving her a powerful and important message: to keep moving through it all.

"I feel like what God has continually spoken to me this year is to, 'Just keep persevering, keep taking one step at a time, keep doing what I've called you to do, and there'll be fruit from it. Nothing will be in vain,'" Bure said. "And that's exactly what I'm doing."

While she said some days are easier than others, she deeply appreciates the "prayers and encouragement" she gets from friends, family — and fans.

As for the latter group, she said Great American Family has a place on the network's website where people can write to Bure, CEO Bill Abbott, and others to deliver ratings, reviews, and other comments.

Bure, who recently starred in Great American Family's "My Christmas Hero," has found encouragement through the many messages that come through that online portal.

"There have been so many more encouraging notes and positivity that have been so valuable for all of us and me personally to validate exactly what I've been doing on this journey with Great American Family, in my career, with all of my businesses," she said, noting it's confirmation she's "on the right track."

Bure continued, "And so I'm going to continue to follow God's lead."

The actress also discussed her partnership with the Generous Kids Book Club. Listen to the episode above for more.