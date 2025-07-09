Home News Candace Cameron Bure opens up about marital struggles, the 45-minute sermon that saved it

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about a difficult period in her marriage to husband Valeri Bure, and how their son played a key role in helping them through it.

The 49-year-old actress discussed the rough patch on the July 8 episode of her podcast, "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," revealing she once feared her marriage might not survive.

“Val and I went through a really, really rough season in our marriage. And we were like, ‘I don’t know, don’t think ... we’re gonna make it through,’” she said.

Bure said their middle child, Lev, ended up playing a crucial part in helping them reconnect.

“At one point, Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us. Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it,” she said.

The actress, author and producer recalled Lev’s words during that conversation.

“And I’ll never forget, ’cause he said, ‘You know, I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid. And so it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the Word of God says.'”

Bure said her son’s calm and wise perspective gave her and Valeri clarity during the difficult time.

“It made us realize we’ve raised some pretty good kids,” she said.

She did not share when the couple faced their marital issues or what caused them, but confirmed that they worked through it and remain together.

Bure and Valeri Bure, a former NHL player, were married in June 1996. The couple recently celebrated their 29th anniversary.

“31 years ago we went on our first official date at his practice rink in Fredericton, New Brunswick. @dcoulier introduced us at a charity hockey game in Los Angeles 4 months earlier. 30 years ago on June 20th, we got engaged in Paris. 29 years ago today, June 22nd, we got married. We grew a beautiful family. Happy anniversary to my love and best friend forever,” she wrote in a June 22 Instagram post.

The couple share three children: daughter Natasha, 26, and sons Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23.

Bure, best known for her role on "Full House" and "Fuller House," met her husband through co-star Dave Coulier at a charity hockey event in Los Angeles.

The actress previously credited the longevity of her marriage to “commitment to God and the blueprint that God provides us biblically within a marriage.”

"I think that’s where the focus is for us. That we honor God in all our actions first and foremost, but that is an outpouring of the love that we share together, whether we really feel like it or not at the moment," she said last year.

“The love has grown over the years. When you really do go through the depths of the valley, and you come back out on top as many times as you go through that roller coaster of life — within marriage, every time you come back on top it’s like another notch in the belt of commitment, staying together. … I truly love him more today and am more committed to him today than I was when we first got married. He’s my partner for life.”