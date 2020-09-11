Candace Cameron Bure slams Christians who criticized her ‘inappropriate’ PDA with husband

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Actress Candace Cameron Bure said she will not apologize for posting a photo showing her husband groping her.

The outspoken Christian shared the photo on her Instagram story over the weekend. In it, her husband, Valeri, is resting his hand on his wife’s breast (while fully clothed). The photo apparently caused a stir with some of the “Fuller House” star’s 4.4 million followers because she later took to insta-story to clap back at the comments she received.

“For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband, we have so much fun together,” Bure, 44, shared in a series of videos. “He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

The Hallmark Channel star initially apologized, but then took it back.

“I'm sorry if it offended you,” she continued, laughing. “I'm actually not sorry.”

She later posted the photo on her story again and said her husband approved of it.

“I’m glad we have fun together after so many years,” Bure added. “He can touch me all day long.”

Bure met the retired hockey player through her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier and got married in June 1996.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

In 2014, Bure drew media scrutiny for saying that she takes a "submissive" role to her husband. The Christian wife maintained that she was sticking to a biblical foundation and that's how she has made her marriage work for so long. The pair are parents of three, Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” said her husband avoids watching her romantic scenes on camera. She admitted that the former ice hockey player only visited once or twice while she was filming for the new seasons of "Fuller House."

"He actually doesn't watch anything that I do for that very reason. Because it's uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect it," she explained. "He's always held a position that 'I don't want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job' and all that, but he doesn't want to watch and I respect that. And it's the boundaries."