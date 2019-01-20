Candace Cameron Bure tells Liberty U students: Christian's need to 'walk the walk'

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Actress Candace Cameron Bure spoke at a Liberty University convocation where she told the students that Christians need to do more than throw Bible scriptures at people, they must “walk the walk.”

Bure spoke about the importance of kindness. “That’s what the world sees in us as Christians, our character,” Bure said to students last week. “We can recite whatever Bible verses we want, but if they don’t see us walking the walk then we are not representing Christ.”

The mother of three also encouraged the college students to work in multiple industries as a way to be a light in the world.

“If you are not in every type of business out in the world, then who is going to be doing it?” Bure asked. “We have to be in spaces that are not only in a Christian bubble. We have to get out there so we can be an influence on other people.”

Bure has used her platform in Hollywood to openly share her faith but admitted that she's still careful when selecting roles in the secular industry.

At the convocation she also spoke about her experiences on the daytime talk show “The View” where she was a co-host for two seasons.

“My whole goal for that show was to be kind and respectful and to truly represent Christ in my speech. When I talk to people, I want to listen, and have compassion, or empathy, or see where you are at in your life so that I can understand your point of view,” she continued. “I don’t know anyone that has ever changed because someone yelled and screamed at them.”

“I don’t win every battle but I’m fighting (for my values). I know it's honoring to God,” Bure added. "Every little difference, every little fight, makes a difference for God.”

In a past interview on “The Wendy Williams Show," Bure revealed that her Christian faith has not always been accepted.

“I have experienced discrimination in the faith department for sure, in my career. But I don’t experience it so much right now,” Bure described.

However, the former “Full House” star has managed to use her kindness to her benefit and now has a core audience and platforms, such as The Hall Mark Channel backing up her values.

“I don’t experience it as much now, I think because so many people know me for it," she added. "I think they look to me for my faith. If they’re not looking for that, they don’t hire me.”