Candace Cameron Bure: I am ‘pro-medical freedom’ but not against COVID vaccines

Outspoken Christian actress and author Candace Cameron Bure has announced that while she is “pro-medical freedom,” she is not against coronavirus vaccines.

Widely recognized for her role in the ’90s show “Full House” and as a former host on “The View,” Bure recently took to social media to author a post expressing opposition to mandates requiring Americans to take a coronavirus vaccine.

“This is not about what I am against. This is what I am FOR,” she wrote in an Oct. 7 Instagram post that was accompanied by a graphic reading, “I’m not anti-V, I’m just pro-medical freedom.”

Bure instructed her followers to “Read and understand the distinction.”

“This mama is holding the line and standing up for freedom,” she wrote.

“This should not separate us. We can have different opinions and still respect and love one another. Be bigger than that!” she continued.

In her post, Bure shared a series of pictures that stated that she is also “pro-informed consent,” “pro-immune system,” “pro-early intervention” and “pro-sunlight, exercise, real food and vitamins.”

The series of graphics was originally posted by an Instagram user with the account name @thegirlnamedblake.

In early October, Fox News reported that Bure shared on her Instagram Story that she would not tell anyone whether or not she received a vaccine against COVID and indicated that she is “definitely against vaccine mandates.”

The comments in the recent post by Bure, the mother of three adults, caused heavy tensions among thousands who viewed the post.

As Yahoo News reported, some followers suggested that Bure’s pro-life position on abortion contradicted her “pro-medical freedom” stance.

The Wrap reported about Bure’s comments from a 2016 episode of “The View” discussing then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s signature of a bill defunding abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

Bure stated that although many argue that the government does not financially support abortions, states like California give abortions to those who have “Medicare and Medicaid insurance, which is government funded.”

“We have to remember that he’s not taking away any money from women’s healthcare,” Bure said at the time. “So the money that would have gone to women’s organizations that perform abortions are now being restricted to local clinics that provide all the same women’s healthcare that just do not perform abortions.”

“The child has no voice. Someone has to have a voice for them,” she continued.

Bure also received the support of many for her recent Instagram post.

Several celebrities, including Bure’s “Full House” dad Bob Saget and Actress Danica McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper on “The Wonder Years,” “liked” the post.

Following President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates for all private-sector employers with 100 or more staffers, 66% of Americans have received COVID shots and are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 725,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Bure is not the only celebrity to express opposition to vaccine mandates.

Rock musician Eric Clapton had vowed to refrain from performing concerts at venues that require proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Country singer Travis Tritt indicated he would also cancel performances in venues that implemented vaccine mandates or testing requirements during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday.