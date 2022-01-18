Candace Cameron Bure releases shirt encouraging people to ‘love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget’

Hollywood actress and devout Christian Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the loss of her TV dad, Bob Saget, who died suddenly this month. She has designed a sweater that both shares the hope of her faith in Jesus and honors the late actor.

"Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget," the sweatshirt reads.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing the sweater while out for a walk with her “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier. Bure, Saget and Coulier shared the screen on the popular family show for most of Bure’s young life, when she played the role of "D.J. Tanner." Saget, who played the role of "Danny Tanner," was in Bure’s life for over three decades.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends," Bure captioned the photo. "Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced."

Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

"I had this sweatshirt made. Thanks @erinnoella for the design and help. I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget," Bure added.

After getting permission from Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters, Bure is selling the sweatshirt and T-shirt model of the design on HugLikeBob.com.

All of the proceeds of the sales will go to Scleroderma Research Foundation, a foundation that was dear to Saget’s heart. Saget’s sister, Gay Saget, died of the autoimmune disease in 1994.

The foundation’s website says it aims to "develop a foundation that would deliver life-changing results by bringing the brightest minds in science together, and harnessing the power of technology to accelerate the progress of scleroderma research."

Saget was a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and used his influence to raise millions of dollars to support the research of the disease.

Bure’s design is fitting for the actress, who uses her platform often to share her faith in Jesus Christ.

"My relationship with God is my guiding light. I'm a Christian and I love the Lord with all my heart. I don't leave that at the doorstep when I work or if I'm on my social media; it is who I am!” Bure told The Christian Post in a past interview. “I love being able to use that platform of social media to share Scripture and hope that God gives each and every one of us because He loves us all so much.”

Along with highlighting the love of Jesus, Bure wants to remember Saget’s hugs, which were often caught on camera. Following his death, the actress posted a collage of photos throughout the years of the comedian hugging her.

After Bure posted a photo of the shirt, other celebrities shared their support for the endeavor on social media.

Country star Leanne Rimes wrote, “Love the shirt. Massive hug sent your way."

BJ Novak, star of “The Office,” asked, "Can I order one?"

Bure’s Hallmark co-star, Nikki DeLoach, wrote, "Beautiful. Been sending up prayers everyday."