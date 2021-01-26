Christian singer Carman requests prayers after surgery leads to internal bleeding Christian singer Carman requests prayers after surgery leads to internal bleeding

Christian entertainer Carman Licciardello, synonymously known as Carman, is asking fans to pray for his recovery after he suffered internal bleeding following an operation.

“URGENT!!!!” “We need you to stop right now and pray! Carman had a minor surgery last week. Recovery was not going well and his temperature continued to rise. They discovered it was caused by internal bleeding and had to do another surgery last night to fix that,” reads a message that was posted on Licciardello’s Facebook page Monday.

According to the message, the legendary singer’s temperature had been going up and down, causing him to get pneumonia.

“His kidneys and liver are not working fully. He needs a touch from the Lord right now!! Please pray for a complete healing for Carman,” the post added.

Before yesterday's update, the singer revealed on Jan. 19, his birthday, why he was back in the hospital.

“Today, I’m in the hospital. I was getting a hiatal hernia removed yesterday. But it turned into a near-fatal scenario,” he wrote.

“For some reason, no one knows why, my blood pressure dropped to 66/43 and kept falling. It’s usually 135/89. I woke up from the anesthesia and saw nine doctors and nurses standing around my bed buzzing about, deeply concerned. They worked for hours to get it going the other way,” Carman added.

He went on to say that he needed a blood transfusion and an intravenous drip.

Carman shared that both his father and grandparents died at his age and he was concerned.

The popular entertainer has spent the past six years sharing his testimony after he survived an intense battle with cancer.

