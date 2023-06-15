Cartoon Network kids show 'We Baby Bears' pushing gender confusion, 'they/them' pronouns in new episode

A cartoon program directed at young children is slated to feature nonbinary characters as popular culture and some multinational corporations embrace LGBT activism during so-called pride month.

The Twitter account Libs of TikTok shared an excerpt from an upcoming episode of the Cartoon Network program “We Baby Bears,” where characters introduce themselves and identify their pronouns. One character, an anthropomorphic box, is introduced as having “they/them” pronouns and another character, a talking bird, uses “they/them” pronouns as well. Libs of TikTok cited the use of a children’s cartoon to promote LGBT ideology as the latest example of how “they’re after your kids.”

New episode of @cartoonnetwork’s kid’s show “We Baby Bears” introduces non-binary characters who go by they/them pronouns.



They’re after your kids. pic.twitter.com/DMimiXslLX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

On Tuesday, the same day Libs of TikTok sent out a tweet indicating that a Cartoon Network program would promote nonbinary characters, the Twitter account Cartoon News Network plugged the episode, slated to air at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: “The new episode, ‘Polly’s New Crew,’ will feature two nonbinary characters and a discussion about pronoun usage.”

‘WE BABY BEARS’ will return with new episodes on Cartoon Network starting this Saturday June 17 at 10AM.



The new episode, “Polly’s New Crew” will feature two nonbinary characters and a discussion about pronoun usage. pic.twitter.com/63eIHgZAJz — Cartoon News Network (@CCNCartoonNews) June 13, 2023

The LGBT activist group GLAAD was the first to announce that an episode of “We Baby Bears” would include nonbinary characters in a blog post published last month.

After announcing that an “LGBTQ inclusive episode of 'We Baby Bears' called ‘Polly’s New Crew’ is set to release during pride month,” GLAAD included a statement from the “creative team” on “We Baby Bears,” which elaborated on Cartoon Network’s reasoning for including nonbinary characters on a children’s show.

“During the production of ‘We Baby Bears,’ a few crew members came out with they/them pronouns, and we felt that it was important to include that in the show. Our show team values representation because it’s something everybody on the show deeply cares about.”

The forthcoming episode of “We Baby Bears” was intentionally slated for June, the month that LGBT activists call "pride month," when some multinational corporations, progressive governments and secular media outlets push LGBT ideology on the public, including the idea that there are more than two sexes.

The upcoming episode of “We Baby Bears” is not the first time Cartoon Network has promoted the idea that there is a spectrum of genders by introducing nonbinary characters.

In 2020, Cartoon Network created four comic strips in collaboration with the National Black Justice Coalition to claim that “there are many gender identities beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy’: some people don’t identify as any gender!” The first comic strip identified “they/them” and “ze/zir” as examples of pronouns that address those who do not consider themselves male or female.

The second comic strip featured two characters who have “they/them” pronouns, one of whom expresses relief that “she/her and he/him” were not the only pronoun options. The other nonbinary character remarked how they felt “seen” after learning that another person uses “they/them” pronouns. The fourth comic strip concluded by declaring, “Using someone’s pronouns shows respect.”

Cartoon Network’s inclusion of nonbinary characters on a children's show comes after Bud Light, Target and Kohls, among others, have experienced calls for boycotts and suffered major financial losses for their promotion of LGBT ideology, especially transgenderism.

Major retailer Target has become the subject of enormous outcry after the chain began selling a “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuit for trans-identified men that has more material to cover their genitals and comes with a tucking device.

In addition to the “tuck-friendly” swimsuits, Target also faced backlash for selling children’s books with rainbow themes, seen as an attempt to introduce young children to LGBT ideology, much like Cartoon Network’s promotion of nonbinary characters. The outrage surrounding Target’s LGBT pride collection is credited with causing the big box store chain to suffer a $10 billion loss in market valuation.

Some Starbucks locations have also removed LGBT-themed decorations from their coffee shops.