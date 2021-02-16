Nickelodeon’s ‘Blues Clues & You’ celebrates LGBT pride with new alphabet song Nickelodeon’s ‘Blues Clues & You’ celebrates LGBT pride with new alphabet song

The reboot of the animated kid's show “Blues Clues” is marking new territory in 2021 with a song that teaches children to celebrate the LGBT community.

Last week, the Nickelodeon program “Blues Clues & You,” which launched in 2019, debuted the “ABC Song w/ Blue!” The song is sung by the famous blue dog, voiced by Traci Paige Johnson.

The song lyrics assign concepts to letters of the alphabet.

When it gets to the letter “P,” the song declares that “P is full of Pride.” The “P” is designed in rainbow colors with a heart to represent the LGBT pride flag.

The letter was also surrounded by multiple flags, which represent flags of the various LGBT communities. The flags represent the transgender community, asexual community, pansexual community, intersex community, gender-fluid community and other communities.

The “ABC Song w/ Blue!” is now up on the show’s official YouTube channel. But it has not yet aired on television, according to Deadline.

The depiction of same-sex relations and affirmation of LGBT lifestyles in children’s shows is becoming quite common.

Last June, Nickelodeon published a tweet that seemed to imply that SpongeBob SquarePants was a member of the LGBT community. However, the network did not confirm whether that was the intention or not.

In 2020, Nick Jr. shared a post on social media encouraging parents to help kids understand the meaning of the LGBT flag and Pride month.

In 2016, the Nickelodeon show “Loud House” introduced a biracial, same-sex couple. The couple was said to be the network’s first-ever married same-sex couple.

Last year, Nickelodeon teamed up with a transgender actor to launch its “trans youth acting challenge” initiative. The initiative aims to encourage transgender and nonbinary kids with acting aspirations to “realize their dreams.”

In 2019, the Disney Channel series “Andi Mack” made history by depicting its first teenage gay couple. The declaration was made in an episode along with another scene in which the pair sang along to Lady Gaga’s LGBT anthem “Born This Way.”

While that was Disney's first depiction of a teen same-sex relationship, the first same-sex adult couple in a Disney show for kids occurred in 2014 on "Good Luck Charlie."

The multinational mass media and entertainment company has been slowly promoting LGBT views, as seen on its television shows and movies such as "Beauty and the Beast" and "Doc McStuffins.”

In 2017, "Star vs. the Forces of Evil" introduced the company's first male princess on the same show that previously drew controversy for featuring the first same-sex kisses.

Disney introduced its first bisexual lead character in the show “The Owl House” last year.

