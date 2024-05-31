Home News Catholic cathedral won't host concert after learning gay men's chorus is slated to perform

A Catholic cathedral will no longer host a music festival after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo learned that a group of LGBT singers was scheduled to participate in the event.

Greater Buffalo Friends of Music, which describes itself as an organization that "promotes and supports choral music throughout Western New York," is the "primary sponsor of a choral festival in collaboration with six area choirs which was to have taken place on June 9, 2024, at St. Joseph's Cathedral."

The group stated in a Facebook post Wednesday that the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo "announced that the Cathedral will no longer host because one of the choirs, namely the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus (BGMC), 'is a group whose values are inconsistent with Catholic teaching.'"

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Instead, the event will take place at 4 p.m. on the same day at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Buffalo, a congregation affiliated with the LGBT-affirming Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The Christian Post contacted the diocese for comment. A response is pending.

The Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus took to Facebook Sunday to state that it is "angered and deeply disappointed" to hear the diocese's decision. The group expressed gratitude that Holy Trinity Lutheran Church stepped up to "welcome us all into their facilities so their event can still happen."

"We wholeheartedly welcome the gay men's choir," Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Jeff Wilson said in an interview with ABC7. "There is something in the Lutheran Church called Reconciling in Christ and reconciling in Christ means that we as a church have gone through a process where we have a welcome statement that says that we are welcoming and affirming to all of God's people."

"People may see that or think that we're trying to be politically correct or espouse a particular political agenda. But love is not partisan," he added. "We feel that it's an honor and privilege to welcome people."

Even though the event has found a new home, the diocese is still facing criticism from elected officials for pulling out of hosting the event.

Rep. Tim Kennedy, D-N.Y., who represents Buffalo in the U.S. House of Representatives, wrote a letter to Bishop Michael Fisher Wednesday asking him to "reconsider the Diocese of Buffalo's decision."

"As someone brought up in the Catholic faith, and as part of a family of practicing Catholics, I am keenly aware of the Roman Catholic Church's position on various issues in society, including whom one chooses to love," he wrote.

"While I am in acute disagreement with the church's position on this particular topic, it's not just my opposition that compels me to challenge this decision. Rather, it is my sincere belief that Jesus' teaching of love, compassion, respect, and tolerance for one another, despite our differences or disagreements, is being undermined."

Kennedy claimed that "the Diocese's decision is antithetical to the Church's own teachings," calling for it to "be reversed."

"In 2024, simply allowing the Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus to demonstrate their God-given talents and beauty shouldn't be an issue worthy of even provoking conversation, but given that it has, I implore you to consider the message of intolerance and hate you are sending to the people of our region, both of our faith and not of our faith, who look to us as a moral compass," the congressman stated.

"It is confusing at least, and directly conflicting at worst. This decision will only alienate the people of our community within the church and further push away those the church desires to attract to the faith," he added. "If the Church truly wants to be the center of the community and promote the faith as inclusive and welcoming to all, then the decision of the Diocese of Buffalo to cancel the upcoming concert ought to be immediately reconsidered and welcomed back to its original destination."