Catholic hospital receives $75M donation, largest of its kind in the US

A Catholic hospital in New Jersey has received a $75 million donation, the largest of its kind.

Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, announced Monday that it had received a $75 million donation from the Douglas M. Noble Family Foundation. The gift is the largest ever given to a Catholic hospital in the United States and the second-largest ever made to a hospital in New Jersey.

Michael Maron, the president and CEO of Holy Name, celebrated the donation, saying the hospital will use the donation “to tackle some of the most critical healthcare challenges facing our community in the decades to come.”

Maron added, “With this extraordinary support, we can expand access to specialized care through initiatives such as our Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, address the ongoing physician shortage by launching our graduate medical education program, and bring state-of-the-art technology to critical services — including a groundbreaking neuroendovascular institute.”

The Douglas M. Noble Family Foundation’s $75 million donation to Holy Name — the state's lone independent Catholic healthcare system — was unveiled at a special event attended by state and local leaders Monday, which marked the sixth anniversary of the death of Dr. Doug Noble, the namesake of the organization. Noble’s 2019 obituary urged those wanting to make a donation in his memory to write checks with the memo “In Memory of Douglas Noble/Feeding the Poor” to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Oradell, New Jersey, where his funeral was held.

Joan Noble, mother of the late physician and president of the Douglas M. Noble Family Foundation, said prayer played a role in her decision to bestow the large gift to the Catholic hospital: “Through Fr. Roy Regaspi and prayer, I was blessed to be introduced to the people and mission of Holy Name. It is here at Holy Name where I found Doug’s legacy would live on.”

In addition to coinciding with the sixth anniversary of the death of the late owner and medical director of The Imaging Center at Morristown, the $75 million gift to Holy Name comes just months before the 100th anniversary of the hospital’s founding by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace.