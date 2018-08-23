Catholic School Accused of Discrimination for Disciplining Black Student Over Hair Extensions: VIDEO

(Screenshot: Facebook/Steven Fennidy) Video of 11-year-old Faith Fennidy leaving class at Christ the King Middle School in New Orleans on August 20, 2018.

A Catholic school has been accused of discrimination and racial insensitivity for instituting a policy banning hair extensions that largely affects African-American girls and led to an 11-year-old student being sent home.

Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy had to leave class at Christ the King Middle School in New Orleans, Louisiana, Monday due to the school's policy against hair extensions.

The girl's brother, Steven, posted a video of the incident on social media, which has been viewed over 2.5 million times and stirred outrage from different people accusing the school of racism.

"This is an issue we tried to resolve with the school, but they won't compromise at all. My sister Faith and many little black girls wear extensions. She's been attending this school for two years and wearing extensions. Over the summer the school has sneakily added in a policy, that no extensions, clip-ins or weaves are allowed," the brother explained in a Facebook post Monday.

"Faith got a notice on the first day of class and it's ridiculous that these schools that we are PAYING for, will go in and make policies without consulting or trying to figure out how this will affect your life or your child's life," he continued.

"Extensions make the hair easier to maintain. It allows my sister to have access to the swimming pool without having to get her hair Re-done every night. How do you make a policy without even having a discussion[?] It's because you don't care and it's just one more barrier to entry for black people. This decision is going to affect black children more than white children."

RaeNell Houston, Archdiocese of New Orleans Schools superintendent, released a statement saying, "This policy was communicated to all parents during the summer and again before the first day of school. Furthermore, the school leadership worked with families as needed to ensure compliance.

Houston added, We remain committed to being a welcoming school community that celebrates our unity and diversity."

But Erika McConduit, president of the Urban League of Louisiana, said the incident was racially insensitive.

"We were shocked. And very disappointed," McConduit said, according to WWL-TV. "We believe that the young lady, all disciplinary action should be withdrawn and that the young lady and her family and anyone else involved, should receive an apology."

The Anti-Defamation League of South Louisiana and the Urban League of Louisiana also said in a joint statement that even if the private school has the right to set its dress code and grooming policy, it cannot discriminate.

"ADL and the Urban League are deeply troubled by the policy in question as well as the manner in which the school is disciplining students of color under this policy," the statement said.

"The policy shows racial insensitivity and bias by the administration to students and their families."

The girl's family has said that they are considering filing a discrimination lawsuit against the school, insisting that they have been specifically targeted.

A video of the incident can be watched below: