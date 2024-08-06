Home News 'Raped, strangled to death': New ad campaign warns against Kamala's border policies

A new ad produced by a Catholic advocacy group raises concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ immigration policies and urges Americans not to vote for her in the 2024 presidential election.

The advocacy group CatholicVote has launched a six-figure ad campaign in the border state of Arizona, which is also a swing state in the 2024 election, designed to draw attention to what it characterizes as the failures of the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies. The 30-second video comes less than two weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris who was installed as the Democrat nominee.

The ad, titled “Kamala’s Border Crisis,” begins by showing a photograph of a young girl accompanied by the words “raped” and “strangled to death.” The video explains that her death occurred at the hands of “an illegal alien released by the Biden-Harris administration.”

The ad shows a picture of the now deceased girl and her killer, an illegal immigrant, in court, followed by an image of Biden and Harris together. Noting that Harris was “in charge of the border for three years,” the video includes footage of the massive influx of illegal immigrants, mostly men, at the U.S.-Mexico border that has come to define the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

The video concludes with a message urging Harris to “protect the vulnerable, not votes.”

“Vice President Kamala Harris’ shameful mismanagement of the border is morally indefensible,” said CatholicVote President Brian Burch in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “Her failures have cost the lives of American citizens, while putting tens of thousands of vulnerable migrants at risk of rape, sexual assault and exploitation.”

“While cartels, sex traffickers, and drug dealers profit, real people, including children, are suffering,” Burch added. “Catholics are some of the most generous and welcoming citizens in America, but we are disgusted by this moral catastrophe. Our country, and more importantly, the poor and the vulnerable deserve a leader that will restore order and sanity to the border before another child is raped and strangled to death. This ad campaign is only the beginning of our massive effort to expose the truth about Kamala Harris.”

In 2021, shortly after taking office, Biden appointed Harris as the “border czar,” whose primary responsibility was to “oversee our diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.”

The Biden administration’s immigration policies, specifically the abandonment of the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocol that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims were adjudicated, the rescission of the national emergency on the southern border, the cessation of construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall, have been blamed for a surge in illegal immigration.

Since the Biden administration took office in 2021, the number of monthly encounters between illegal immigrants and border enforcement officials at the southwest border has consistently remained above 100,000. According to data provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, apprehensions reached a monthly high of 301,982 in December 2023.

The total number of encounters between February 2021, the first full month of the Biden administration, and June 2024, the most recent month where data is available, adds up to 8,114,501. The surge of migration into the U.S. and outrage over the crimes committed at the hands of illegals like the one highlighted in the CatholicVote ad has resulted in a very low approval rating for Biden on the issue of immigration.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls measuring Biden’s job approval on the issue of immigration, based on polls taken between June 29-July 28, shows just 33.2% of Americans approve of his handling of immigration policy compared to 62.8% who disapprove. This amounts to a net disapproval rating of 29.6 percentage points.

Biden’s approval rating on immigration is significantly lower than his overall job approval rating, which stands at 40.8% as of Monday. Only on the issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does Biden secure both a lower approval rating and a higher net disapproval rating. With 29.4% of Americans approving of his handling of the conflict in the Middle East and 63.0% disapproving, the president’s net disapproval rating on the issue is 33.6 percentage points.