CBS cancels ‘God Friended Me’ after 2 seasons

CBS has decided to pull the plug on its Sunday-night drama “God Friended Me,” which is scheduled for a two-hour season finale on April 26.

"God Friended Me," drew 10.45 million viewers in its debut episode in September 2018. The series tells the story of an atheist who receives a friend request from God. The show is based around Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), an outspoken atheist, and his quest to find the person behind the "God account" on Facebook who continues to send him on little missions that help various people around New York City.

The atheism argument is contrasted by Miles' father, the Rev. Arthur Finer (Joe Morton), who tries to convince his son to return to his Christian faith and stop pushing disbelief on his public podcast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producers of the series, Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, were given a good amount of time to come up with an elaborate conclusion, which viewers are hoping will finally reveal who is behind the God account.

“We’re extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories 'God Friended Me' has told over the past two seasons,” CBS and Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. “We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last ‘friend suggestion’ in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles’ journey in search of the God Account.”

The CBS show was warmly received by Christians and mainstream audiences alike upon its release and it kept a lot of support despite the notion that the show might have lost some conservative viewers as it introduced a lesbian relationship, which was approved by the show's preacher. The show averaged a little under 7.7 million viewers on Sunday nights.

Wynbrandt told Patheos.com they were honored to have such loyal viewers.

“Making 'God Friended Me' has been an absolute joy. Getting to work every day with our amazing cast and crew is what every showrunner and creator hopes for. And on top of that, we had the most amazing and devoted fans. They came out every Sunday night to support the show and we are forever grateful for that,” he said.

While CBS is ending “God Friended Me,” the network’s supernatural drama “Evil” has been given a season-two greenlight.