CCM artist John Mark McMillan announces final tour: ‘It’s been a beautiful 20 years’

Christian music artist John Mark McMillan has announced that he will retire from full-time touring after his upcoming fall tour. In a public message, he said it was time for a new chapter in his life.

McMillan, known for his contributions to contemporary Christian music over two decades, said the tour that began last week will be his last, at least for the foreseeable future.

“This will be my last tour,” he wrote on Facebook, where he shared his plans to transition away from music as a full-time career, adding, “At least for a while.”

McMillan cited multiple reasons for the decision, including a desire to pursue writing, mentor younger artists and focus on local creative projects. “I want to write books, pour into a new generation of creatives abroad, and focus on local projects,” he said in his announcement.

He also addressed the financial strain of working in an industry where music has, in his words, “little or no monetary value.”

“I know what you’re thinking: yes, the stress related to the economy and the current state of the music industry is a significant factor. Money has never been my primary motivation, but the financial burden of living in a world where music has little or no monetary value has made it hard to find a sustainable model,” he wrote.

McMillan clarified that his announcement was not a plea for sympathy. “I understand your life is stressful too, but after 20 years, I have a chance to step away from some of the stress,” he said.

The fall tour began last Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will include stops in 15 cities, ending in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 21. Other cities on the schedule include Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Richmond, Charleston, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Knoxville, Asheville, Greenville and Mount Vernon.

Although McMillan will no longer tour full time, he said he will still perform occasionally, possibly joining friends for select events or shows next year. He assured his listeners that music will remain a part of his life.

The announcement has prompted widespread responses from fans and fellow musicians.

Citizens, the band touring with McMillan this fall, commented, “Honored to be on the last ride with you, man. Let’s rip it up,” Church Leaders reported.

Kings Kaleidoscope posted a series of heart emojis in response. Fellow artist Matt Kearney thanked McMillan for their time together on stage, writing, “Love you brother. You’re a special person with special ideas about music and the creator of it all.”

McMillan’s departure from touring marks the end of a career that began in 2002 with the release of his first album, Hope Anthology, Volume 1, and continued with The Song Inside: The Sounds of Breaking Down in 2005. The latter included the track “How He Loves,” later covered by the David Crowder Band. That cover earned a Dove Award nomination in 2010.

In 2014, McMillan co-founded Lionhawk Records with Josh Lujan Loveless. The label’s first release was Borderland, a project funded through a Kickstarter campaign that exceeded its goal and eventually reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart.

Throughout his career, McMillan released several independent albums and built a strong following in Christian music circles. He often collaborated with his wife, Sarah Kathryn McMillan.

On social media, McMillan thanked his supporters and invited them to attend one of his final shows. “It’s been a beautiful 20 years, and you guys have been the best part,” he wrote.

His post has received thousands of interactions, with fans sharing memories and messages of encouragement.