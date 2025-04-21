Home News Patricia Heaton, celebrities mourn death of Pope Francis: 'Sad day for the faithful'

From Patricia Heaton to "The Chosen" star Jonathan Roumie, celebrities took to social media to express their sorrow after the Vatican announced Pope Francis, the first Jesuit and first Latin American pontiff, had died Monday at the age of 88.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis was elected pope in 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. His death followed months of declining health; he was hospitalized in Rome in February with bronchitis and later developed double pneumonia, experiencing two episodes of acute respiratory failure, according to the Vatican.

He was released from the hospital on March 23 after a 38-day stay. Despite his health issues, he made several public appearances after his discharge, including a blessing to thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday. He also briefly met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance the day before his death.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo of the Vatican — who served as a bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, Texas, from 2007 to 2016 — will serve as interim head of the Catholic Church until a new pope is elected. He described Francis as “a true disciple of the Lord Jesus” in a statement on Vatican News.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church,” Farrell said. “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

Tributes from celebrities poured in Monday, with many reflecting on the pope’s legacy of compassion.