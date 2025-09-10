Home News Charlie Kirk, 31, killed in shooting at Utah Valley University TPUSA event

Updated at 4:05 p.m. EDT, Sept. 10, 2025: Charlie Kirk is reported to be in critical condition. Despite earlier reports that a suspect had been taken into custody, it is believed that the shooter has not been apprehended.

Kirk's wife, Erika, posted a Bible verse on her social media, writing: Psalm 46:1 - God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

Original report:

Conservative activist and author Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at a university in Utah, with a suspect reportedly being taken into custody.

Kirk was overseeing a question-and-answer session with students at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday when a shot rang out.

Bystanders reported seeing the renowned conservative activist get shot near his neck, according to Deseret News and videos shared on X. The campus was put on lockdown in response to the incident.

“This is horrific,” tweeted conservative Christian activist and former Trump administration official William Wolfe. “He’s a husband and a father. Please pause and pray right now that the Lord would preserve his life.”

A conservative media personality who co-founded and leads Turning Point USA, Kirk is known to visit college campuses and participate in debates with liberal students.

Kirk’s visit to UVU was part of his "The American Comeback Tour.”

This is a developing story.