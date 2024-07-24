Home News Chick-fil-A dethroned as America's top fast-food chain after nearly a decade

After nearly a decade, Chick-fil-A is no longer ranked as America's top fast-food restaurant.

USA Today released its 10Best Reader's Choice Awards last week for the category of fast-food restaurant, as voted on by readers. Chick-fil-A, a Christian-owned chain headquarted in Georgia, once landed the No. 1 spot as America's top fast-food chain for nine years in a row. But this year, Del Taco, a California-based chain that serves American-style Mexican cuisine, has earned the title.

"This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries," the list states. "In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu."

Coming in second place is "finger-lickin' good" KFC, historically known as Kentucky Fried Chicken. Chick-fil-A ranked No. 3 on the list.

"Chick-fil-A is a favorite of many, including their friendly cow mascots who want you to "eat mor chikin,'" the ranking list states. "The restaurant offers a variety of chicken-centric dishes, including nuggets and salads, but their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running."

A panel of experts submits nominees for the list, and 10Best editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees. Readers were allowed to vote once per category per day.

While KFC has over 25,000 locations globally, Chick-fil-A operates around 3,000 restaurants in 48 states. Del Taco has roughly 600 spots in only 16 states.

Other fast-food chains that made the rankings were In-N-Out Burger (4), Hardees (5), Captain D's (6), Taco Bell (7), Popeyes (8), Zaxby's (9) and Arby's (10).

In-N-Out Burger, a Christian-owned California-based burger chain with over 400 locations, is known for including Bible verses on food packaging. CEO Lynsi Snyder told The Christian Post that her uncle Richard started the tradition in the 1990s.

"It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early '90s, just before he passed away," she said. "He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It's a family business and will always be, and that's a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups."

USA Today states that while In-N-Out's menu is small, the "flavor is big at this iconic West Coast burger chain."

"They use only fresh ingredients (they don't even have freezers on-site), and customers know there's also a not-so-secret menu. Anything can be ordered 'Animal Style,' which means the patty is cooked with mustard and piled with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and extra spread," the rating's list states.

Captain D's, a Tennessee-based chain specializing in seafood, has over 500 locations.

"Enjoy platters of fried catfish or whitefish, grilled salmon, blackened tilapia, or fried shrimp, served along with Southern-style sides like okra and corn," states the list. "Or try a fried fish sandwich with classic french fries. Either way, you can't go wrong."

Zaxby's is another Georgia-based chain specializing in chicken and sandwiches with over 900 locations in 19 states.

"The menu at Zaxby's is built primarily around fried chicken (sandwiches, fingers, wings, salads, and more), but what also pulls people in are items like their fried white cheddar bites, fried pickles, and loaded fries," USA Today reports. "Not to mention, diners shouldn't leave without ordering one (or three) of their delicious chocolate chip cookies."