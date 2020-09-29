China Aid head prays on National Mall, asks God to bring Communist China to repentance China Aid head prays on National Mall, asks God to bring Communist China to repentance

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

China Aid President Bob Fu issued a prayer over China and the Chinese Communist Party, asking God to transform the country into a “mission-sending church” instead of a “mission-receiving” one.

Fu, who was born and raised in mainland China and was a student leader during the Tiananmen Square demonstrations for freedom and democracy in 1989, was among dozens of religious figures and politicians who spoke at The Return: A Global Day of Prayer, which was held on Sept. 26 in Washington, D.C.

He told thousands gathered at the National Mall that Washington, D.C., is the “epicenter” of spiritual warfare. He revealed that even today, Communist Party members in the U.S. continue to harass his family due to his activism.

“My wife ... called me and said the Communist Party ... agents, thugs, in the United States went to my home, right now surrounding, harassing my wife and children,” he said.

Fu then led attendees in prayer: “Dear Lord, you raise up or tear down nations always for your sovereign purpose,” he said. “You have shown yourself repeatedly in the past 70 years under brutal socialism, communistic persecution.”

As Christians continue to endure severe harassment at the hands of the CCP, Fu prayed that God will use this time of suffering and persecution to bring about “revival.”

“I pray that you will make the Chinese church a mission-sending church in the 21st century instead of a mission-receiving church,” he declared.

Referring to the thousands of Christians, Uighur Muslims, and other perceived threats to the communist government who are being held in China’s “reeducation camps,” Fu prayed those imprisoned for their faith would experience “freedom and justice.”

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

He also asked God to “curtail the Chinese Communist Party just like in 1989,” referring to the Tiananmen Square demonstrations.

He prayed for China’s persecutors, specifically naming President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to “sinicize”— or bring under Communist control — every religious ideology in the country.

“May you have mercy on them [and bring them to] repentance like the Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar, for their hearts, for their evil deeds, for unleashing the COVID-19 virus to the world, and for their continued persecution,” Fu prayed.

China Aid is an international human rights organization dedicated to exposing religious persecution by the Communist Party in China and to promoting religious freedom for all in that country.

In February, Fu warned that over the last two years, Xi’s “war on religion” has reached its “worst” in 40 years. He accused the president of turning faith into a “tool for the indoctrination of communist ideology.”

For example, all religious leaders must pledge to obey the Communist Party’s ideology in their pulpit before they can be allowed to practice their religion, Fu said. Additionally, millions of Chinese Christian children have been forced to renounce their faith by signing a Communist Party prepared document.

“Clearly the aim is to exterminate any independent faiths,” he said, referencing not only the Christian faith, but the faith of Muslims, Buddhists, and others.

“This is a very, very serious signal,” he said.

Fu encouraged the international community to “pay attention to the truth” and “spread true information about faith communities and persecution” on social media.

The Return represented a movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose — the return to God by humbly and sincerely coming before His presence in prayer, and repentance.

The movement began Sept. 18 and ended with the Day of Atonement, Sept. 28.

Speakers included Anne Graham Lotz, Jonathan Cahn, Dr. James Dobson, Pat Robertson, Mike Lindell, Alveda King, Kevin Jessip, Michele Bachmann, Kevin Sorbo, Gordon Robertson, Marcus Lamb, Bishop Harry Jackson, and others.