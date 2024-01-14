Home World CCP skeptic Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan’s presidential election in defiance of China

Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te, a prominent skeptic of the Chinese Communist Party, has secured a decisive victory in the presidential election of the self-ruled island. Garnering 40% of the vote in a competitive three-way race, Lai’s win signifies a continuation of the Democratic Progressive Party's rule, underscoring Taiwan’s dedication to its unique political trajectory and autonomy.

Lai’s victory over Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang, or Nationalist Party, by nearly 7 percentage points, symbolizes Taiwan’s resilient democracy and its stance against Beijing’s claims.

“In the global election year of 2024, in this most anticipated first election, Taiwan has scored the first victory for democracy, ” The Wall Street Journal quoted Lai as saying in his victory speech.

Domestic issues, like inequality and housing, played a significant role in the election, but China’s influence was a constant backdrop.

“As president, I have an important responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits,” CNBC quoted Lai as saying at a press conference. He added that, at the same time, he is “determined to safeguard Taiwan from threats and intimidation from China.”

Lai added, “I will act in accordance with our democratic and free constitutional order, in a manner that is balanced and maintains the cross-Straits status quo. Under the principles of dignity and parity, we will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation, and confidently present exchanges and cooperation with China.”

China’s response to the election, as articulated by a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office and reported by the official Xinhua News Agency, was immediate, reiterating Beijing’s determination — “as firm as rock” — to bring Taiwan to its fold. Beijing opposes any “separatist activities aimed at ‘Taiwan independence.’”

This stance reflects the longstanding tension between Taiwan’s pursuit of self-governance and China's claim over the island.

The United States, observing the developments closely, anticipates an escalation of pressure on Taiwan from China. U.S. officials and foreign-policy scholars expect a range of responses from Beijing, including military drills and economic measures, the Journal noted, adding that the Biden administration has urged Beijing to exercise restraint, and is concerned about the potential impact on U.S.-China relations.

Lai’s party does not have a majority in the legislature any longer, which could impose some constraints on his administration and potentially complicating efforts to pass reforms, including those related to security. Lai expressed his intention to work collaboratively with opponents to shape policy, indicating a potential shift in Taiwan’s internal political dynamics.

China’s anticipated response to Lai’s victory could include intensified military activities, such as naval incursions into Taiwan’s territorial waters or drone flyovers.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry hinted at suspending tariff reductions on various Taiwanese imports, signaling a possible economic pressure tactic. Analysts predict a challenging period ahead for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, with increased confrontation and clashes likely.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called Taiwan’s unification with the mainland “a historical inevitability,” to be achieved by force if necessary, CNN noted, and quoted Amanda Hsiao, senior China analyst for the International Crisis Group, as saying, “A conflict involving Taiwan is unlikely in the near term. But if one were to break out, the ramifications would be globally felt.”

After Taiwan, other countries in the Southeast Asian regions, like South Korea, Indonesia, Cambodia and Japan, are set to hold national elections, the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern said, adding that these elections are crucial in determining each nation’s political direction amid challenging global conditions.

However, underlying these elections are significant concerns about Christian persecution and religious freedoms, issues often overshadowed in political discourse and campaigns, ICC commented.

Indonesia’s election is particularly noteworthy, with some presidential candidates linked to hardline Islamic factions, raising concerns for the Christian minority about their ability to worship safely and religious tolerance, the group pointed out.