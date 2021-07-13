Chip and Joanna Gaines discuss ‘in it forever’ marriage, kids and Magnolia Network 'Throwing in the towel' was never an option

“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines said “throwing in the towel” was never an option in their marriage and hinted at the possibility of a sixth child in a recent interview about the new network.

The Gaineses told "Access Hollywood" that after 18 years of marriage and five kids, they are “in it forever.”

"One thing that I would say our superpower is, is that Jo and I are not quitters,” Chip, 46, told "Access Hollywood" reporter Kit Hoover. “Throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind. And I would say that happened pretty early in our relationship where we just thought that divorce or leaving one another is never even an option for us.”

“And so somehow that little foundation has really served us well because things have definitely been challenging,” he continued. “We’re not perfect, and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody. But I would say that it's funny when you say ‘throwing in the towel.’ In fairness, I would admit if we had considered it along the way. But relationally, we’re in it forever.”

The Christian couple said they both “show up every day” and “keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

They shared that when the real estate crisis hit, from about 2006-2010, they "had multiple opportunities to quit,” but it was not in their DNA.

They are now launching their own network, The Magnolia Network, and said they're on a journey that has exceeded their expectations since the start of their HGTV home makeover show “Fixer Upper.

When “Fixer Upper” first launched in May 2013, the couple didn't think it would appeal to people outside of their hometown of Waco, Texas.

The fifth and final season of the show that popularized shiplap walls and “farmhouse-chic” premiered in November 2017, making the couple and their skillset a household name.

The Magnolia Network launches on July 15, and the couple can hardly believe it.

“We can’t believe it,” Chip said when asked how he felt about the show. “We are not worthy. This is not real. This must be a dream. I can say that we are just freaking out. We are so excited. When we hear you say, ‘how does this feel?’ this makes us remember that this is, in fact, real, and ... it makes us kind of scared. We’re nervous.”

Joanna, 43, will continue with the third season of “Magnolia Table,” based on her cookbook and Waco restaurant. The couple will also continue with episodes of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” Bizwomen reported.

Chip said their desire for the Magnolia Network is authenticity and “real people doing real things,” which is what they believe made “Fixer Upper” different from other TV shows.

“[Fixer Upper] was a couple from a place that you felt familiar with …,” Chip said. “For us, we want to really highlight people who are out doing amazing things.”

The Magnolia Network will be available for streaming on the discovery+ network.

In the interview, the couple was candid about life, children and Chip’s new long hairstyle, which Joanna said is “wild, free [and] adventurous” like his personality.

Despite the “whirlwind of opportunity” and fame that came with it, the couple said they “crave feeling normal.” Being at home with their five children is what grounds them and allows them to refuel, they shared.

When asked about the possibility of having a sixth child, Joanna was excited and open to it, but Chip jokingly said he was too tired for another baby.

“I’m the one who will have to do all the work [in having the baby], and I feel great,” Joanna quipped.

The couple shares five children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, Emmie Kay and Crew.

Joanna even shared the story behind her wedding ring, which Chip called a “crappy diamond,” that was purchased when he was young and couldn't afford much.

When Chip wanted to upgrade Joanna’s diamond ring for one of their wedding anniversaries, she said, “Don’t touch my diamond.”

To Joanna, the ring represents "a guy working his butt off so I could get this ring."