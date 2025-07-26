Home News Choosing life while battling cancer: One woman's journey of faith and sacrifice

In this powerful and emotional episode of “Politely Rude,” Abby Johnson sits down with singer-songwriter Ryan Tremblay to share the remarkable story of his sister Erica.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer while pregnant, Erica made the courageous choice to carry her baby, Ella, to term — refusing abortion and choosing life, even at the cost of her own. Ryan opens up about the heartbreak, hope and enduring impact of Erica’s faith-filled journey.

He reflects on how her legacy continues to shape his life, inspire his music and unite their family. Listeners will hear about the challenges Erica’s children, Cade and Ella, have faced and Ryan’s heartfelt desire to bring healing and togetherness to their lives.

This episode is a testament to the power of faith, the beauty of sacrifice and the strength of a mother’s love. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming film that will bring Erica’s story to the screen — and learn how you can support Ryan’s music and mission to keep her legacy alive.

Listen to the episode:

Subscribe to “Politely Rude”: