Chris Pratt Attends Christian Concert; Artists Zach Williams, Matthew West React

(Photo: Instagram/Zach Williams) Chris Pratt and Zach Williams pose backstage at California concert, March 4, 2018.

"Jurassic World" actor Chris Pratt took some time out of his busy schedule Sunday evening to attend Christian singer Zach Williams' tour in Ontario, California.

The Grammy-Award winning "Chain Breaker" singer hit the Citizens Bank Arena while on the road and was joined by artists Matthew West and for KING & COUNTRY. After the show, the artists met with Pratt.

"Had a great time hanging with @prattprattpratt. Such a down to Earth dude! Praying blessings over him and his career," Williams wrote on his Instagram page.

West likewise took to social media to share how excited he was to see the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star at the concert.

"Huge fan of this guy! @prattprattpratt," West wrote on Instagram.

Fans were not surprised to see Pratt with the "Hello My Name Is" musician.

Pratt has been very vocal about his Christian faith since he skyrocketed into fame in 2014 with leading roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic Park" and "The Lego Movie."

He recently revealed a book and author that has been helping him keep his faith strong after his public split from actress Anna Faris.

"I read books by my pastor, Chad Veach in Zoe Church LA," the 38-year-old said in a home video posted in December. "I find his book Faith Forward Future to be very helpful!"

TMZ first reported that Pratt was attending Veach's church after his very public split with his wife of eight years. The actor was seen taking his son, Jack, to a service at Zoe Church at the Del Rey Theater in Los Angeles.

Pratt's church attendance in August of last year was his first outing after both he and Faris announced they were separating.