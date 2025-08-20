Home News Chris Pratt declares 'Jesus is King' as he celebrates 13th birthday of son born prematurely

Actor Chris Pratt declared "Jesus is King" as he reflected in a social media post last weekend on the 13th birthday of his son, who faced immense health struggles when he was born prematurely, weighing less than 4 pounds.

In an Instagram story published Sunday, Pratt celebrated his son Jack's 13th birthday and shared several images of the two of them together without completely revealing his face.

"I can't believe you are 13 today," he wrote, according to Page Six. "I've watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming."

Pratt concluded his Instagram story by proclaiming "Jesus is King," accompanied by emojis of a heart and praying hands.

In an interview with The Christian Post earlier this year, Pratt, known for starring roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Parks and Recreation," and other productions, said watching Jack overcome the medical problems he experienced when he was younger helped strengthen his faith.

The now-teenager was born seven weeks premature, weighing just 3 pounds, 10 ounces.

"He had all these things going on," Pratt recalled. "I prayed hard to God. ... I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand."

The actor said he "made a deal with God again."

"I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again," Pratt recalled telling God.

"And He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment that I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

Pratt, 46, is known for outward expressions of his Christian faith, which doesn't come without its backlash.

"When I hear words or see words, when there's blowback — and I'm sure there's going to be blowback from this — I am just going to rely on God. … I was called by God to do it, and if people don't understand me, I'm going to pray for them, and then I'm going to go back and hang out with my kids and play tag."

Earlier this year, as much of southern California was engulfed in deadly wildfires, Pratt took to Instagram to express gratitude that his house was spared.

"By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof," he explained. "We're resilient and we trust in God, and consider it all a blessing."

"God bless you. Thank you for your prayers. Talk to you soon," he added. Pratt noted that many in his inner circle, including his ex-wife and Jack's mother, Anna Faris, were not so lucky as they lost their homes in the wildfires. As the wildfires first began ravaging parts of southern California, Pratt used Instagram to call for "prayers and strength" for "everyone in Los Angeles affected by these tragic wildfires."