Chris Pratt says his house was spared from wildfires: 'By the grace of God we have four walls and a roof'

Actor Chris Pratt expressed gratitude to God that his house was spared destruction from the fires that have engulfed several Los Angeles neighborhoods, including his own.

In a video posted on Instagram last Thursday, Pratt said he intends to check on his house for the first time since the Palisades fire forced widespread evacuations.

“Miraculously, it’s still standing,” he said, considering the preservation of his house as a “silver lining” amid the bad news. “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof.”

Pratt outlined examples of how others were not as fortunate: “So many people’s houses were burned around us. The community’s gone. My son’s school is gone. My son’s mom’s house burned down. Dozens of our friends lost their homes.”

“We’re resilient and we trust in God, and consider it all a blessing,” he added. “God bless you. Thank you for your prayers. Talk to you soon.”

Pratt’s Instagram video comes two weeks after he called for “prayers and strength” for “everyone in Los Angeles affected by these tragic wildfires” in a Jan. 7 post. He explained that “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency, and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”

Pratt praised the “brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes and wildlife” as “true heroes,” adding, “we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage.”

Images in the post showed a firefighter completely surrounded by a blaze attempting to put out the fire with a hose, the Santa Monica Pier with smoke in the background and a helicopter attempting to extinguish a fire engulfing hilly terrain.

According to data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection last updated Monday morning, the Palisades fire is 94% contained. Since starting three weeks ago, the wildfire has burned 23,448 acres, destroyed nearly 7,000 structures and damaged over 1,000 buildings. Eleven civilians and fire personnel have lost their lives as a result of the wildfire, while four injuries have been reported.

The area impacted by the Palisades fire, which includes portions of coastal Los Angeles County between Malibu and Santa Monica and extends inland into the Santa Monica Mountains, has a population of 83,622. The Palisades fire is one of several wildfires impacting southern California.

The Eaton fire, which is 98% contained and impacted an area that is home to 102,821 residents, has burned 14,021 acres as of Monday morning in addition to destroying more than 9,400 structures and damaging over 1,000 buildings. The wildfire has caused 17 fatalities and nine injuries.

The Hughes fire, which is 95% contained and is located in an area where 5,360 people live, has burned 10,425 acres as of Monday morning. The Border 2 fire, located further south in San Diego County in an area where 50 people live, is 43% contained and has burned 6,625 acres as of Monday morning.

Leaders in the state of California and the city of Los Angeles have faced criticism over their handling of the wildfires. The most notable source of outrage stems from the fact that hydrants in the affected area were dry, leaving firefighters unable to obtain the water necessary to put out the fires. Another factor seen as exacerbating the fires is the $17.6 million in cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department made by Mayor Karen Bass in the city’s 2024-25 budget.