Chris Pratt Declares Love for God at Teen Choice Awards: I Love God, You Should Too

(Screenshot: YouTube) Chris Pratt accepts the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award Generation Award and shares nine important tips for his fans to remember, June 18, 2016.

"Jurassic World" actor Chris Pratt accepted an award at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday where he again unashamedly spoke about his love for God.

"I'm so thrilled to be here. ... I want to thank God. I always do that when I'm up on a big platform in front of a bunch of young faces. I say, 'I love God!' That's my thing, I love Him — and you should too!" Pratt declared while accepting the "Choice Summer Movie Actor" award for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" along with his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard.

Earlier this year, Pratt made a similar declaration with a speech that went viral after accepting the "2018 Generation Award" at the MTV Awards in June.

The Hollywood actor also shared his "Nine Rules for Life" during MTV's awards show. Below are six of his nine points of advice:

1. You have a soul. Be careful with it.

2. If you're strong, be a protector. If you're smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, so do not wield them against the weak. That makes you a bully. Be bigger than that.

3. It doesn't matter what it is. Earn it. A good deed. Reach out to someone in pain. Be of service. It feels good and it's good for your soul.

4. God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that, I do.

5. Learn to pray. It's easy, and it is so good for your soul.

6. Nobody is perfect. People will tell you that you are perfect just the way that you are; you are not! You are imperfect. You always will be. But there is a powerful force that designed you that way, and if you are willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift. Like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget that. Don't take that for granted.

Throughout his career, the "Avengers: Infinity War" star has been vocal about his Christian faith. He skyrocketed into fame in 2014 with leading roles in "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Jurassic Park" and "The Lego Movie."