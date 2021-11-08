Chris Pratt gives ‘all glory to God’ after post honoring wife receives backlash

Actor Chris Pratt glorified God after being accused of insulting his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their son in an Instagram post in which he praised his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The drama unfolded last week after the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor took to Instagram to honor his wife, who recently gave birth to their daughter.

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!” he captioned a photo in which he's seen sitting next to his wife.

The post sparked backlash, with some accusing the actor of being insensitive to his former wife, as the son they share together, Jack, was born with health issues. Some critics claimed that Pratt was a “horrible human being” because his post highlighted that his current wife gave him a daughter without health issues “knowing his son with Anna Farris has had health issues since birth."

According to People, Jack was born nine weeks premature in 2012. Faris has also opened about her son's health issues. In a 2018 episode of her podcast “Unqualified," she explained that Jack had “a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries, and he had a little heart issue as well.”

In an Instagram story Friday, Pratt shared how he felt about the negative responses.

"I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed," Pratt said. "And I woke up feeling crappy and I didn't want to work out."

"I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better, but I just didn't want to," he continued. "And I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping."

He revealed that once he spent time listening to “Christian music” out in the “woods,” he felt better.

"That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God," he said.

The actor advised anyone else feeling down to connect with God through worship music or the Bible.

"Get some exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music and or maybe get the word in because it really helped me this morning,” he concluded.

TODAY correspondent, Maria Shriver, who is Pratt’s mother-in-law, also addressed the negative attention surrounding Pratt.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are and what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla,” she commented on his Instagram. “What a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son-in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!”

She continued, “I love you Chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I’m proud of you xo.”