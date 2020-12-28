Chris Pratt grateful for online Christmas service, says Jesus died for everyone Chris Pratt grateful for online Christmas service, says Jesus died for everyone

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Actor Chris Pratt took to social media over the Christmas holiday to publicly share his digital worship experience as California churches continue to face restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19 risks.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star gave fans an inside look at what his LA home looked like on Christmas Eve as he, his wife and their new daughter watched Christmas Eve mass at home.



In a series of Instagram Stories, Pratt showed his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and their 4-month-old daughter, Lyla, in their living room watching the service.

“Gotta shout out Monsignor Torgerson at St Monica’s for welcoming everyone to mass this Xmas eve. Merry Christmas Eve!” he wrote on his stories. “Get you some mass!!”

The entertainer hid his daughter’s face with a heart emoji.



He also shared why Jesus was important to him.

“Come as you are. Jesus died for the sins of everyone. No matter who you are,” Pratt added.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been vocal about their faith in public forums. The lifestyle blogger was raised in the Catholic faith and along with viewing mass this holiday season, in recent years she has attended nondenominational Christian churches with her mother, brother and Pratt.

L.A. County has enforced that all of its residents not gather inside churches to prohibit the spread of COVID-19 and has imposed some of the strictest health restrictions in the state. But right before Christmas, the county’s health department lifted the ban following the recent Supreme Court decision temporarily blocking New York's gathering limits at houses of worship.

L.A. County’s health officials issued mandates for indoor services, which include social distancing and facial coverings, but it also urged on Christmas Eve not to worship indoors and instead worship outdoors or stream a church service online.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit