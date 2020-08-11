Chris Pratt publicly welcomes baby with Bible scriptures: ‘Children are a heritage from the Lord’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their first child together and shared the news along with scriptures in an Instagram post on Monday.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Pratt wrote on Instagram.

The “Jurassic World” star revealed that both mother and baby are doing great, adding, “We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt also shared two Bible verses with his over 28 million followers. Each verse expressed the award-winning actor’s gratitude for their newborn.

“Psalm 126:3, The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy,” Pratt quoted, along with Psalm 127:3-4, which says: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.”

Pratt also has a 7-year-old son named Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, who was spotted shopping for the newborn in Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend, told "Entertainment Tonight" that both mother and baby are well. "They're doing great — just got her a little gift."

The 30-year-old author, who is the eldest daughter of actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver (niece of the late President John F. Kennedy), previously talked about how wonderful her family had been throughout the pregnancy.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home. Also having people who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant," she said, according to Celeb Entertainment.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were wed in Montecito, California, in 2019 in front of close family and friends. The couple have been linked together since June 2018.

Both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been vocal about their faith in public forums. The lifestyle blogger was raised in the Catholic faith but in recent years has attended nondenominational Christian churches with her mother, brother, and now with Pratt.

Pratt, who starred in "Guardians of the Galaxy," has made it a goal to share his faith with others. In 2018, the actor accepted the Generation Award at this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards and used the platform to share nine points of advice, which was loaded with Christian guidance.