Chris Tomlin joins Florida Georgia Line for surprise worship set on concert tour

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line led an Atlanta audience in worship during a recent concert where they invited Chris Tomlin to sing at their sold-out concert.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard took the opportunity to share a brief testimony before calling Tomlin, a world-renowned Christian music artist, to the stage at the Aug. 31 concert. Then he revealed that the three men have been good friends for some time now.

“We get to do something we’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Hubbard told the audience at their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour. “God really does have a sense of humor. A few months back we got to meet one of our heroes, and we ended up connecting with him and building a friendship and a brotherhood. We ended up getting to write a lot of songs and been hanging out a ton.”

The award-winning singer went on to explain that he and bandmate Brian Kelley got their start in church “singing songs to Jesus.” And as they led worship they would often sing many of Tomlin’s songs.

“This is probably one of the coolest moments for us. It’s truly a full-circle God thing,” Hubbard said, revealing that they were about to perform “one of the songs that he (Tomlin) wrote that changed our life and that we’ve sung hundreds of thousands of times in church.”

Another clip of the concert shows Tomlin talking to the audience before breaking out into worship.

“This is crazy. I’ve sung this song all over the world and now I’m here with these two brothers,” he said.

The trio then went on to sing Tomlin’s record-breaking hit, “How Great is Our God.” The crowd joined them in praise. They ended the worship set by singing the hymn, “How Great Thou Art.”