Chris Tomlin releases new Christmas song inspired by wife's ‘surprise’ pregnancy Chris Tomlin releases new Christmas song inspired by wife's ‘surprise’ pregnancy

Popular Christian singer Chris Tomlin revealed that his new Christmas song “Miracle of Love” was inspired by his own little Christmas surprise.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Tomlin revealed that his wife, Lauren, is unexpectedly pregnant with their third daughter.

The baby is scheduled to be born 11 days before Christmas so he decided to write a song that paralleled the birth of Christ and his own miracle.

"I started thinking about how I could write a lyric that talks about my baby being born at Christmas and then talks about 'the baby,' Jesus, being born at Christmas and that each line would match and would have a double meaning," the popular worship artist shared with PEOPLE.

Tomlin’s new holiday EP is now available and features the heartwarming tune.

"I got the news today / I heard that you were coming / It took my breath away / and the tears filled up my eyes / Surely you'd change some things / the way that I was living / I hit my knees to pray / so grateful for new life," the 48-year-old sings in the song.

The Tomlins already have two daughters — 9-year-old Ashlyn and 6-year-old Madison. They were not expecting a third.

Tomlin revealed that the baby news was "the surprise of all surprises."

Lauren Tomlin thought to herself "there's no way" after experiencing pregnancy symptoms.

"When she got the test result, she said she just started laughing. She's like, 'Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?'" the “Good Good Father” singer was quoted as saying.

When she broke the news to him, he admitted that he “almost passed out."

Tomlin thought his diaper-changing days were over and the shock sent him into a panic. But then, he remembered that every child is a gift from above.

“You come around to the realization of what an incredible thing, what a precious thing, what a gift from God this is," his song lyrics explain.

The new baby will be named Elle.

"It's an incredible privilege to be a dad with these girls, and especially girls,” Tomlin said. “I feel like there's a special thing that a dad has with girls, and so I'm really grateful."

When the musician shared the lyric of "Miracle Of Love" with his wife, “she just started tearing up."

"I don't think she's ever done that before when I've just read lyrics to her,” he said. “She just loved it. She was like, 'Wow, what a beautiful picture of both things happening.' It was real special."

The artist recently ventured into country music with his most recent project, Chris Tomlin and Friends.

The album was a blend of Christian lyrics with country music. It features A-list country stars such as Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Lady A.

Tomlin's new Christmas EP, titled after the single, Miracle of Love, features six songs.

Among the tracklisting is "All the World Awaits (Hosanna)," and four songs that appeared on his 2019 Christmas EP. It also features "Noel" with Lauren Daigle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomlin will not be touring the holiday album. Instead, he’ll be home to enjoy the miracle of new life with his family.

"A baby changes everything — and changes it in a really great way," Tomlin declared.