Home News Christian apologist released from Indonesian prison over blasphemy charge for YouTube video

Christian apologist Gratia Pello has been released on parole after more than a year in an Indonesian prison, where he was held on charges of blasphemy for allegedly insulting the Islamic prophet Muhammad in a video.

Pello was arrested on Dec. 6, 2022, on charges of blasphemy for posting the video, which refuted insults against Jesus. He was granted parole earlier this year, reported the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern, whose staffer recently confirmed his release.

Pello is required to report to the prosecutor’s office monthly until his parole concludes in December, ICC said.

Before his arrest, Pello faced intense scrutiny from police over the content of episode 248 of his YouTube channel, which was accused of offending Muslims and Islam. The interrogation involved four officers visiting his home, followed by a more severe raid by nearly 30 officers later the same day, resulting in his arrest and the ransacking of his home.

During his trial, which took place on April 17, 2023, Pello was sentenced by a Malan district court judge to two years and six months in prison.

Pello, a Coptic Orthodox Christian and a professor at a small Christian theological school in East Java, is known for his online debates comparing Christianity and Islam, which have garnered a significant following.

Pello’s videos, especially one from February 2022 discussing the Islamic prophet Muhammad and his family, were cited as the basis for his blasphemy charges.

Despite Indonesia’s constitutional emphasis on religious freedom, Christians and other religious minorities often face persecution in this Southeast Asian archipelago, which is home to the world’s largest Muslim population. The country, which has 20.4 million Protestants and 8.42 million Catholics, was ranked as the 33rd most difficult for Christians on Open Doors’ 2023 World Watch List.

An anonymous Christian leader earlier told Morning Star News, “The police always put the arrest of Christians on their priority list, but they are silent when it comes to the many fake clergymen and ustadz [Muslim teachers] who insult Christian holy books even if the case has been reported.”

Indonesia’s Constitution is based on the doctrine of Pancasila — five principles upholding the nation's belief in the one and only God and social justice, humanity, unity and democracy for all.

But many extremist groups in Indonesia oppose Pancasila and target the Christian minority.

Churches often face opposition from groups that attempt to obstruct the construction of non-Muslim houses of worship. HRW previously reported that more than 1,000 churches in the archipelago had been closed due to pressure from such groups.