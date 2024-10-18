Home News Christian brothers beaten, arrested for TikTok video in Pakistan

Twin Christian brothers making a TikTok video at a festival in Pakistan have been arrested and charged with blasphemy for allegedly desecrating pages of the Quran during a village fair in Kalay Wala, Punjab.



The charges were filed under Pakistan's controversial anti-blasphemy law, Section 295-B, following accusations made by a former classmate, Ghulam Mustafa.



On Aug. 26, 2024, Rahal and Tabish Masih celebrated with other Christians at a village fair, singing hymns and worship songs. As they danced, the twins showered fake currency in the air while making a social media video for TikTok. A man in the crowd suddenly accused them of throwing pages containing Quranic verses, sparking immediate outrage.



Mustafa, a member of the hardline group Tahreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP), incited the crowd, declaring, "These men can no longer live among us."



The situation quickly escalated as a mob began brutally beating the brothers before they managed to escape to their home. The angry crowd gathered outside their residence, shouting anti-Christian slogans and preparing to attack. Police intervened after a distress call, and the brothers surrendered to law enforcement for protection.



Though the family sought refuge inside their home, the two young men were arrested under blasphemy charges. Mustafa, who filed the complaint, told GCR, "This country was made for Islam. All who live here must embrace Islam." He also claimed that he had previously tried to convert Rahal and Tabish to Islam, but they had refused.



The brothers, currently held in judicial custody, have faced pressure from authorities to confess. Tabish shared with GCR, "The first two days, the police pressured us to admit to this crime, but we prayed to Jesus to give us strength to bear the pressure and stay firm in our faith. And He did."



Their lawyer, Abid Gujral, a Christian, hoped the court would grant bail to the brothers at a late September hearing. However, as of Oct. 4, they were still in prison. The family says the twins are in good health but are enduring desperate conditions. They are attempting to convince the plaintiff to take another look at the case, but their future remains uncertain as blasphemy accusations continue to fuel tensions in the region.



Fear of retaliation over the case has forced the Masih family and other local Christians to flee their homes while the case unfolds.



Despite the dire situation, Rahal remains hopeful.



"We still pray in lock-up that [Jesus] will deliver us from here."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe