Christian film ‘Breakthrough’ gets Oscar nomination; Chrissy Metz lands record deal

The 2019 blockbuster hit “Breakthrough” was nominated for an Academy Award on Monday, putting faith-based content on a platform where it’s rarely recognized.

The movie, which is based on a true story, was nominated for Best Original Song for the emotional tune, “I’m Standing With You,” performed by lead actress in the film Chrissy Metz and written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren.

“Congratulations, @warren_diane on your 11th Oscar Nomination for Best Song!” Metz wrote on Instagram after learning about the nomination. “Thank you, @devonfranklin for putting us together and making dreams come true! And a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this incredible honor!”

The film’s producer, DeVon Franklin, who's known for bringing faith-based content to the silver screen, also celebrated the achievement.

“@breakthroughmovie got an Oscar nomination!!! For best song for ‘I’m Standing With You!’ Huge congrats to the one and only @warren_diane and @chrissymetz,” Franklin tweeted.

Breakthrough is based on the true story of a teenage boy who is presumed dead after he falls through an icy pond and once rescued is unable to be resuscitated for 45 minutes. His heart starts beating again after his mother begins praying.

On the opening weekend of the film, “Breakthrough” earned $14.6 million in 2,824 theaters. The movie marked Franklin’s second movie that earned nearly $15 million during its opening week. With an overall $14 million production cost, “Breakthrough” topped the Christian hits “God’s Not Dead” and “Fireproof.” Overall it has grossed $50.4 million at the box office.

Universal Music Group Nashville was behind the soundtrack for the 20th Century Fox picture and after news of the Oscar nomination circulated it was made known that the label offered Metz a record deal.

The “This Is Us” actress performed “I’m Standing With You” at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April and is now working on her debut country album.

“Chrissy Metz is simply tapped into America’s emotional conscience,” UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe told Deadline on Monday. “Music was her first love and no matter if she’s singing, acting, writing or just being, she’s always real, powerful and fully connected with her audience. I can’t wait to put her musical story into the world and I’m so inspired to bring her into the Universal Music Group Nashville family.”

The films “Harriet” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” also received Oscar nominations this week. Both movies likewise feature faith themes.