Devon Franklin producing biopic on life of gospel music pioneer Kirk Franklin

“Miracles from Heaven” producer DeVon Franklin is working on a biographical movie based on the life of multi-platinum gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Franklin announced the plans for the film on social media this month but did not reveal the title ideas for the biopic. The popular filmmaker will serve as an executive producer in the Franklin Entertainment film, produced by his label Fo Yo Soul Entertainment.

“I told y'all we about to change the game, this brother has allowed me to produce a movie about his life, thank you man,” DeVon said in an Instagram video alongside the gospel pioneer.

“If ya think ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is something, if ya think ‘Rocket Man’ is something, wait, wait," he added.

The “Breakthrough” creator then joked that hip-hop recording artist Plies, who favors Kirk in appearance, will not be playing the music minister.

According to Deadline, filmmaker Brian Ivie, creator of “The Drop Box” and “Emanuel” will write the film about the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist. The movie will share Kirk’s story from “his humble beginning through his meteoric rise to fame as he changes the face of gospel music and battles his demons in the process.”

“Makes me clap my hands, makes me wanna dance! STOMP!” Franklin wrote in another Instagram post announcing the film. “GET READY!!! I'm so excited to produce a biopic on my brother @kirkfranklin - you are going to be blown away!”

Franklin has been dubbed a pioneer in gospel music since he began in 1993 with his album, Kirk Franklin & The Family. The album sold over 1 million copies making gospel music history. Kirk’s hits consist of “Revolution,” “Stomp,” and “Wanna Be Happy?,” among others. His latest album release, Long Live Love, continued breaking records becoming the first album in history to top all five Billboard gospel charts at one time.

In a recent interview on the popular syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club," The gospel icon explained the inspiration behind his album title, Kirk said, "It's just very obvious where we are, just the climate of culture, just the polarization. And even my Christian brothers even across the aisle and their lack of empathy for black and brown people and not being able to understand that the Creator of love is challenging us to be able to learn how to love people that are not always the most lovable because we're at times not always the most lovable but then still God is madly in love with us."

The singer is currently out on a 26-city tour which began July 11. He is also the host of the 9th season of the hit music competition show, Sunday Best, which returned to BET on June 30.