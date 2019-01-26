Christian Film & Music Festival head launches Netflix-style streaming service, 24 FLIX

A new family-friendly streaming platform called 24 Flix is offering a variety of films at what they say is a much lower price than other streaming services.

24 Flix is a Netflix style streaming service spearheaded by Marty Jean-Louis, founder of the International Christian Film & Music Festival. The platform’s aim is to offer family-friendly entertainment free of profanity, sex and nudity, with a max rating of PG-13.

The site offers 100 classic films and TV series, including “Bonanza,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” and the “Superman" TV show.

Much like Netflix and Amazon, 24 Flix also provides original content. Among its faith-based original titles are “The Gospel According to Matthew,” “TCS Live” (hosted by "War Room" actor TC Stallings), and “Esther and the King,” among others.

Below is an edited transcript of The Christian Post's interview with Marty Jean-Louis who reveals why he wanted to start a family-friendly streaming service.

CP: First, will you briefly share your testimony?

Jean-Louis: My dad was the pastor of a small church and gave me a camera to tape his sermons. When my parents were not around, my brother and I would “borrow” the camera to make movies. So from the age of 9 years old, I’ve loved being behind a camera. Many years later, I started a ministry called My Christian Films where we focused on doing TV shows and short films. A few years after that, we started the International Christian Film & Music Festival which has become the largest Christian film festival in the world.

Following all of that, we wanted to give filmmakers a platform in which they could put their projects, so we started 24 Flix.

At the time, it was an online 24/7 TV channel. But after some feedback, we shut the TV station down and remained a media company. Last year, It was heavy on my heart to start a Netflix style streaming network that would focus on family-friendly entertainment.

CP: What made you want to launch 24 Flix?

Jean-Louis: During our film festival I had a lot of filmmakers that reached out to me for help to get distribution. It’s really difficult to get a film distributed and I tried so hard to help. I had some success, but most of the time I wasn't able to help. And I would feel terrible because I know that their films were pretty good and I know there are so many others like that — films that deserve a good home. We want to be that home where we can encourage filmmakers to make wholesome family-friendly films.

A survey I read said 80 percent of Americans want to see more family-friendly films in the theaters, television and online. I felt it was God speaking to me and asking me to provide that platform that has no profanity, sex, or nudity. To provide clean content that families can watch together.

CP: How do you plan to appeal to large audiences, especially when you're competing against huge companies such as Netflix?

Jean-Louis: We are not after everyone, we are after a specific niche market that wants to see good, clean, family-friendly content. There's so much great content out there that's clean and wholesome. Our goal is to reach those families that are tired of watching films and shows with profanity, sex and nudity. Our platform is safe from all of that.

CP: How does 24 FLIX stand out from its family-friendly counterparts, such as Pure Flix, Cross Flix and the Dove Channel?

Jean-Louis: Pure Flix and Cross Flix, in particular, are predominantly Christian and that’s absolutely beautiful. Our platform is more like the Dove Channel. It’s family friendly, has Christian content, but also has non-Christian content that is clean and family friendly.

What sets us apart from all three is that we have a big emphasis on education. We have an educational component that will help people learn about a variety of topics, from business to make-up.

I believe it’s important to continue to learn and sharpen your God-Given skills. We want people to be better and grow both personally and professionally. We are also going to stream live on red carpets, press conferences, conventions, and at a later date, even sports. We will be doing shows and report on entertainment as well as sports.

CP: What type of content can people expect?

Jean-Louis: We have a variety of movies, TV shows, and documentaries including “The Gospel According to Matthew,” “TCS Live,” "The Atheists Delusion," “David and Goliath,” and “Road to Bali” for those who love classic movies and a growing library of Christian and family-friendly titles.

Our platform is the lowest price on the market. At only $3.99 with 4,000 titles, which is a fraction of the cost of Netflix, it’s a no brainer. We have comedy, drama, action, romance and of course a large library of classic films and TV shows. We provide a seven-day trial and you can cancel at any time, no questions asked. All of our content has a max rating of PG-13 and the ratings are clearly marked on each video. Many more titles are coming and we are producing much original content.

To find out more about 24 Flix or to sign up now for the seven-day free trial, click HERE.